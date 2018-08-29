Ultraflex Ultracustom™ bespoke custom joinery

Logo
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2018

UltraCustom™ bespoke custom joinery allows your creative design ideas to come to life. With in-house 3D design drafting capability and 3D printing for prototyping and proof of concept design testing, we are well equipped to assist with the most complex of projects.

ULTRACUSTOM™ BESPOKE CUSTOM JOINERY

UltraCustom™ bespoke custom joinery allows your creative design ideas to come to life. With in-house 3D design drafting capability and 3D printing for prototyping and proof of concept design testing, we are well equipped to assist with the most complex of projects.

Benefits of UltraCustom™ include:

  • Endless design possibilities with 3D design drafting assistance
  • On-site 3D printer for proof of concept design testing prior to manufacture
  • Provision of samples and prototypes for client approval of custom designs
  • Exceptional noise reduction (nrc) acoustic performance possible with integration of our acoustic backing options

  • Custom – to suit design requirements and room layouts

  • Nominate from your preferred supplier

  • Custom

  • Custom – to suit the bespoke design requirements

  • Factory applied Black Megasorber G8A Soundmesh Integrated Textile
  • Factory applied Black Megasorber PN5 with G8A facing

8.67 MB

Silverwater, NSW

23/2 Slough Ave

02 9748 3344
