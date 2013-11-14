Transportable Building Hire from Ausco Modular
Last Updated on 14 Nov 2013
Ausco Modular provide building hire for a wide range of commercial and residential applications.
Overview
Description
Ausco Modular provide building hire for a wide range of commercial and residential applications.
Quick and convenient portable building hire
- 15 branches Australia-wide gives Ausco Modular the capacity to deliver hire buildings to anywhere
- 10 manufacturing facilities means new buildings can be built quickly to respond to changes in demand
- Flexible hiring options to suit your situation
- Complete turnkey hire packages from planning, transport, site works and installation to ongoing support throughout the project
- Site evaluation and building recommendation
- Full service for removal and return of buildings
- Adhere to all standards and building codes
Commercial and residential building hire
Building hire for:
- Living
- Accomodation
- Mobile Camps
- Bunkhouse
- Amenities
- Kitchens and diners
- Work - Construction
- Project offices
- Administration offices
- Multi-purpose buildings
- Training rooms
- First aid rooms
- Lunchrooms
- Amenities
- Containers
- Work - Commercial
- Administration offices
- Commercial facilities
- Corporate facilities
- Multi-purpose buildings
- Amenities
- Containers
- Learning
- Classrooms
- Multi-purpose buildings
- Ablution facilities
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT
78 Sawmill Cct Coolawanyah Rd136211
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW
22 Powers Rd136211
Display AddressWest Wallsend, NSW
40 Boundary St136211
Display AddressWestdale, NSW
54 Armstrong St136211
Display AddressBerrimah, NT
10-14 Verrinder Road136211
Display AddressCallemondah, QLD
8 Roy Swenson Cl136211
Display AddressMt St John, QLD
23 Jay St136211
Display AddressPaget, QLD
46-50 Gateway Drive136211
Display AddressPortsmith, QLD
87-89 Buchan St136211
Display AddressEdinburgh, SA
20 Barfield Cr136211
Display AddressSt Leonards, TAS
161-165 St Leonards Rd136211
Display AddressDandenong South, WA
103 Princes Hwy VIC136211
Display AddressKalgoorlie, WA
11 Craig Rd136211
Display AddressKarratha Industrial Estate, WA
LOT 2494 Coolawanyah Rd136211
Display AddressO'Connor, WA
8 Keegan St13 62 11
Display AddressWedgefield, WA
24b Pinnacles St136211
Office AddressWacol, QLD
4/44 Formation St13 62 11