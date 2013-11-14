Logo
Transportable Building Hire from Ausco Modular
Last Updated on 14 Nov 2013

Ausco Modular provide building hire for a wide range of commercial and residential applications.

Overview
Description

Ausco Modular provide building hire for a wide range of commercial and residential applications.

Quick and convenient portable building hire

Quick and convenient portable building hire

  • 15 branches Australia-wide gives Ausco Modular the capacity to deliver hire buildings to anywhere
  • 10 manufacturing facilities means new buildings can be built quickly to respond to changes in demand
  • Flexible hiring options to suit your situation
  • Complete turnkey hire packages from planning, transport, site works and installation to ongoing support throughout the project
  • Site evaluation and building recommendation
  • Full service for removal and return of buildings
  • Adhere to all standards and building codes

Commercial and residential building hire
Building hire for:

  • Living
    • Accomodation
    • Mobile Camps
    • Bunkhouse
    • Amenities
    • Kitchens and diners
  • Work - Construction
    • Project offices
    • Administration offices
    • Multi-purpose buildings
    • Training rooms
    • First aid rooms
    • Lunchrooms
    • Amenities
    • Containers
  • Work - Commercial
    • Administration offices
    • Commercial facilities
    • Corporate facilities
    • Multi-purpose buildings
    • Amenities
    • Containers
  • Learning
    • Classrooms
    • Multi-purpose buildings
    • Ablution facilities
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

78 Sawmill Cct Coolawanyah Rd

136211
Seven Hills, NSW

22 Powers Rd

136211

22 Powers Rd

136211
West Wallsend, NSW

40 Boundary St

136211

40 Boundary St

136211
Westdale, NSW

54 Armstrong St

136211

54 Armstrong St

136211
Display AddressBerrimah, NT

10-14 Verrinder Road

136211
Callemondah, QLD

8 Roy Swenson Cl

136211

8 Roy Swenson Cl

136211
Mt St John, QLD

23 Jay St

136211

23 Jay St

136211
Display AddressPaget, QLD

46-50 Gateway Drive

136211
Portsmith, QLD

87-89 Buchan St

136211

87-89 Buchan St

136211
Edinburgh, SA

20 Barfield Cr

136211

20 Barfield Cr

136211
Display AddressSt Leonards, TAS

161-165 St Leonards Rd

136211
Dandenong South, WA

103 Princes Hwy VIC

136211

103 Princes Hwy VIC

136211
Kalgoorlie, WA

11 Craig Rd

136211

11 Craig Rd

136211
Karratha Industrial Estate, WA

LOT 2494 Coolawanyah Rd

136211

LOT 2494 Coolawanyah Rd

136211
O'Connor, WA

8 Keegan St

13 62 11

8 Keegan St

13 62 11
Wedgefield, WA

24b Pinnacles St

136211

24b Pinnacles St

136211
Office AddressWacol, QLD

4/44 Formation St

13 62 11
