Toshiba’s Super Heat Recovery Multi VRF Air Conditioners (SHRMi)

The SHRMi three-pipe system is designed to deliver simultaneous cooling and heating in large buildings such as offices, shops and hospitals, recovering energy from areas of excess heat and redistributing it to parts of the building requiring heating.

The SHRM-i VRF Heat Transfer and Air Conditioning System from Toshiba

A key to its exceptional performance is the use of up to three super-efficient DC twin rotary compressors in each outdoor unit

Dedicated vector-controlled inverters

Toshiba uses a separate inverter for each compressor, giving ultra-precise control of rotation speed in 0. 1Hz increments, exactly matching output to load

