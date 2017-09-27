Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Havwoods
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Havwoods Venture Engineered Timber Plank in Kitchen Interior
Havwoods Venture Plank Arena Engineered Timber Planks
Havwoods Venture Plank Blanco Engineered Timber Planks
Havwoods Venture Plank Detailed Product Image For Engineered Timber Flooring
Havwoods Venture Plank Engineered Timber Flooring Near Fireplace
Havwoods Venture Plank Fendi Engineered Timber Planks
Havwoods Venture Plank Fendi Herringbone Great Minster
Havwoods Venture Plank Fendi Herringbone Redington Rd
Havwoods Venture Plank SallyB Camperdown 2
Havwoods Venture Plank Medio Engineered Timber Planks
Havwoods Venture Plank Optus Flagship Store Interior With Engineered Timber Flooring
Havwoods Venture Plank Ovo London Store Interior with Engineered Timber Flooring
Havwoods Venture Plank Restaurant Interior With Engineered Timber Flooring
Havwoods Venture Plank SallyB Camperdown
Havwoods Venture Engineered Timber Plank in Kitchen Interior
Havwoods Venture Plank Arena Engineered Timber Planks
Havwoods Venture Plank Blanco Engineered Timber Planks
Havwoods Venture Plank Detailed Product Image For Engineered Timber Flooring
Havwoods Venture Plank Engineered Timber Flooring Near Fireplace
Havwoods Venture Plank Fendi Engineered Timber Planks
Havwoods Venture Plank Fendi Herringbone Great Minster
Havwoods Venture Plank Fendi Herringbone Redington Rd
Havwoods Venture Plank SallyB Camperdown 2
Havwoods Venture Plank Medio Engineered Timber Planks
Havwoods Venture Plank Optus Flagship Store Interior With Engineered Timber Flooring
Havwoods Venture Plank Ovo London Store Interior with Engineered Timber Flooring
Havwoods Venture Plank Restaurant Interior With Engineered Timber Flooring
Havwoods Venture Plank SallyB Camperdown

Venture Plank: The professionals choice in timber flooring

Last Updated on 27 Sep 2017

Havwoods Venture Plank range of products are premium-quality, high-performance engineered timber flooring planks characterised by a comprehensive spectrum of interesting shades and a beautiful, smooth finish.

Overview
Description

Havwoods Venture Plank range of products are premium-quality, high-performance engineered timber flooring planks characterised by a comprehensive spectrum of interesting shades and a beautiful, smooth finish.

Produced in Europe, these hardwood engineered oak boards are amongst the very best in the world. Venture Plank features a tongue and groove profile, micro-bevelled edges and comes in a beautiful variety of brushed, sanded, smoked and stained finishes.

Ideal for hard-wearing performance and durability across residential, retail, hospitality and commercial spaces as cladding or flooring, Venture Plank products are available in 13mm, 19mm or 20mm plank thickness.

Features and benefits:

  • Exceptional durability with 25 year residential warranty
  • 20mm planks are Cradle-to-Cradle Certified™ Bronze
  • Our most popular colours available in 260mm wider planks
  • New Valour UV oiled finish options excels in stain and impact resistance
  • Tongue and groove profile with micro-bevelled edges
  • Suitable for glue-down installations
  • Ideal for residential, retail and hospitality, high-volume apartment projects, and commercial office spaces

Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

215 Roden St

1300 428 966
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap