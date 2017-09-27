Venture Plank: The professionals choice in timber flooring

Havwoods Venture Plank range of products are premium-quality, high-performance engineered timber flooring planks characterised by a comprehensive spectrum of interesting shades and a beautiful, smooth finish.

Produced in Europe, these hardwood engineered oak boards are amongst the very best in the world. Venture Plank features a tongue and groove profile, micro-bevelled edges and comes in a beautiful variety of brushed, sanded, smoked and stained finishes.

Ideal for hard-wearing performance and durability across residential, retail, hospitality and commercial spaces as cladding or flooring, Venture Plank products are available in 13mm, 19mm or 20mm plank thickness.

Features and benefits: