Venture Plank: The professionals choice in timber flooring

Havwoods Venture Plank range of products are premium-quality, high-performance engineered timber flooring planks characterised by a comprehensive spectrum of interesting shades and a beautiful, smooth finish.
Overview
Produced in Europe, these hardwood engineered oak boards are amongst the very best in the world. Venture Plank features a tongue and groove profile, micro-bevelled edges and comes in a beautiful variety of brushed, sanded, smoked and stained finishes.
Ideal for hard-wearing performance and durability across residential, retail, hospitality and commercial spaces as cladding or flooring, Venture Plank products are available in 13mm, 19mm or 20mm plank thickness.
Features and benefits:
- Exceptional durability with 25 year residential warranty
- 20mm planks are Cradle-to-Cradle Certified™ Bronze
- Our most popular colours available in 260mm wider planks
- New Valour UV oiled finish options excels in stain and impact resistance
- Tongue and groove profile with micro-bevelled edges
- Suitable for glue-down installations
- Ideal for residential, retail and hospitality, high-volume apartment projects, and commercial office spaces
