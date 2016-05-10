The Hunter Nova ceiling fan from Prestige Fans is a powerful yet compact, modern ceiling fan. With its modern yes timeless appearance the Nova is perfect for small rooms and has a 14W max light attachment.

Equipped with a 3 speed wall controller the fan is available in two finishes:

White with Light Brown plywood blades

Matte Black with Dark Walnut plywood blades

Hunter have a limited lifetime warranty on the motor, customers can have peace of mind that the fan will be a part of any home décor for years to come.