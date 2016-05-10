The Hunter Nova ceiling fan
The Hunter Nova ceiling fan from Prestige Fans is a powerful yet compact, modern ceiling fan.
Overview
Description
With its modern yes timeless appearance the Nova is perfect for small rooms and has a 14W max light attachment.
Equipped with a 3 speed wall controller the fan is available in two finishes:
- White with Light Brown plywood blades
- Matte Black with Dark Walnut plywood blades
Hunter have a limited lifetime warranty on the motor, customers can have peace of mind that the fan will be a part of any home décor for years to come.
Contact
Display AddressRingwood, VIC
13/13 Molan Street03 9876 8287
Postal AddressRingwood, VIC
PO Box 505003 9876 8287