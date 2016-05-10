Logo
The Hunter Nova ceiling fan

The Hunter Nova ceiling fan

Last Updated on 10 May 2016

The Hunter Nova ceiling fan from Prestige Fans is a powerful yet compact, modern ceiling fan.

Overview
Description

The Hunter Nova ceiling fan from Prestige Fans is a powerful yet compact, modern ceiling fan. With its modern yes timeless appearance the Nova is perfect for small rooms and has a 14W max light attachment.

Equipped with a 3 speed wall controller the fan is available in two finishes:

  • White with Light Brown plywood blades
  • Matte Black with Dark Walnut plywood blades

Hunter have a limited lifetime warranty on the motor, customers can have peace of mind that the fan will be a part of any home décor for years to come.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nova Owners Manual

8.38 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Nova Specification Sheet

243.75 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRingwood, VIC

13/13 Molan Street

03 9876 8287
Postal AddressRingwood, VIC

PO Box 5050

03 9876 8287
