HP DesignJet large-format office printers

These printers are ideal for individual or multiuser environments, delivering high-quality applications, from black and white CAD drawings to colour presentations, while tools like automatic media-roll alignment and accurate print previews help streamline workflows and ensure efficiency.

The range includes:

HP DesignJet large-format production printers

Turn jobs around in record time with market-leading technology that delivers fast print speeds. Produce AEC, CAD drawings, and high-quality photos, POP/POS, posters, canvas, backlits, banners, and event graphics.

Achieve consistent, exceptional quality and efficient operation, whether you’re producing POP signs, banners, GIS, posters, presentations, photos, canvas, or backlits.

Produce professional photo- and gallery-quality fine art prints and photo enlargements, plus concept and contract proofs. HP DesignJet large-format professional photo printers offer a wide colour gamut, so you can confidently deliver fine detail that satisfies even the most discerning art lover.



Visit the DesignJet selection tool to help you select the right printer for your needs.