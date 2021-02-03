The Italian Collection: Planks, herringbone & chevron timber flooring

Timeless style and sophistication is guaranteed with Havwoods Italian Collection engineered timber flooring. Made in Europe, this collection of narrower, thinner planks, chevron and herringbone timber flooring provide flexibility for laying in complex patterns or mixing with other materials to create stunning interiors. Designed to create easy, clean transitions from one room or material to another, the creative possibilities of the Italian Collection are endless.

The Italian Collection timber flooring boards are pre-finished using techniques such as brushing, fuming, and thermal treatments to achieve unique and stylish aesthetics, sealed with a durable lacquered finish.

Responsibly sourced and FSC® certified (C009500), the expertly crafted engineered construction consists of a top layer of genuine European oak, slow-grown in cold northern forests for a dense, even grain. These beautiful timbers are bonded to layers of high quality spruce or birch ply to form a strong and stable board that you can rely on.

Suitable for all projects from residential through to commercial, the Italian Collection planks, herringbone and chevron timber floors deliver the sophistication of the famous floors of Italy with modern durability.

Features & benefits: