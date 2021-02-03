The Australian Collection: Timber flooring

There is nothing like incorporating a true and natural connection to the beloved Australian outback in your interiors. One of the most effective ways to do this is with beautiful Australian species timber flooring. The Havwoods Australian Collection offers high-quality, expertly crafted Australian Spotted Gum and Australian Blackbutt engineered timber flooring, with a click-joint profile for fast, easy installation and finished with a beautiful, durable matt lacquer to deliver a floor that will last.

The heartwood of Australian Blackbutt timber ranges from golden yellow in colour to pale brown, occasionally with a slight pink hue. Exceptionally suited to volatile Australian conditions, Australian blackbutt delivers a timber floor that looks stunning, is long-lasting and easy to maintain.

Australian Spotted Gum heartwood ranges from light brown through to dark red-brown hues. It is a relatively dense timber, making it one of the most popular choices for timber flooring in Australia due to its durability and stunning aesthetics.

Features & benefits: