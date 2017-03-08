TANDEMBOX: Timeless clear-cut design and minimalist style

Blum’s TANDEMBOX programme has proven its worth for many years and offers a multitude of design possibilities that provide plenty of scope for furniture interiors thanks to its entirely different styles of programme lines to choose from.

Blum’s adaptive BLUMOTION soft-close technology is integrated into the TANDEMBOX runner ensuring silent and effort-less closing

The dynamic carrying capacity of 30kg and 65kg can create numerous possibilities for furniture design with extra-wide, high and deep pull-outs

Supporting handle-less designs, TANDEMBOX is compatible with SERVO-DRIVE electrical opening support system and TIP-ON BLUMOTION the 100% mechanical opening and soft closing support system

Offers a superior quality of motion and running action with a full extension concealed runner system

Optional use with Blum’s CABLOXX locking system to ensure additional security for high quality furniture. CABLOXX is a system-independent solution and extends the range of applications for TANDEMBOX drawers and pull-outs. Items can be stored securely and protected against unauthorised access.

TANDEMBOX antaro

TANDEMBOX antaro creates a sophisticated edge to the kitchen and living areas throughout the home. TANDEMBOX antaro offers a clear cut, modular design – with a choice of an open pull-out characterised by a gallery rail or a closed pull-out using a design element. All components have been colour coordinated in Silk White to underline the minimalist deign.

By using the design elements, you will be able to fully enclose the pull-out and simultaneously present a style statement. Selecting either frosted glass or Silk White metal design elements, you can reflect your design aspirations.

TANDEMBOX antaro provides better design solutions to an increasingly competitive market.

TANDEMBOX – Performance Optimised

Blum continue to optimise the technology and function of the TANDEMBOX antaro box system.

Important functions of the TANDEMBOX antaro have been re-engineered to improve operating characteristics with tangible improvements made to the technology, providing an even greater quality of motion. This optimisation guarantees that Blum is able to provide the best possible version of TANDEMBOX with:

Lighter opening forces with a smoother transition into the running action producing a better opening feel.

Stability that has been significantly improved by an optimisation to the drawer side and further developing the front fixing bracket.

Improvements made to the TANDEMBOX drawer side and cabinet profile have further enhanced the smooth, light running action when operating the drawer or pull-out.



These specific optimisations provide further support to current design trends like handle-less design and enhances the functionality and convenience when using the drawer and pull-out in everyday use.

Blum’s space saving cabinet solutions; SPACE TOWER (pantry), CORNER CABINET, Sink Cabinet and Narrow Cabinet are all achievable using TANDEMBOX drawer systems.

Dedicated to sustainability and quality design, TANDEMBOX drawer systems are certified to ISO14001, ISO50001 and ISO9001 quality and environmental standards.