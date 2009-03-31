Synthetic Turf, Acrylic Surfaces and Laser Levelling by Sports Surfaces

Recreational Facility Design, Manufacture and Maintenance

Tennis courts

Outdoor cricket wickets

Hockey fields

Bowling greens

Pool surrounds

Synthetic Turf designed for a range of applications

Sports Surfaces operates in Western Australia and is the exclusive agent for all Plexipave products and a full range of synthetic grass playing surfaces, artificial grass, artificial lawns, artificial turf and synthetic lawns.

Synthetic Turf from Sports Surfaces

Low maintenance

Cool and comfortable underfoot

UV colorfast

Tough and durable

No need to weed, mow, fertilise, roll, or water.

Drains quickly

Stain resistant

Excellent warranties

Plexipave / Plexicushion Acrylic Coating System for a range of applications



Plexipave is an acrylic multiple purpose coating system. Plexipave can be applied over asphalt or concrete surfaces and protects these surfaces against material breakdown and deterioration.

Hard court and Cushioned tennis court surfaces

In Line Hockey

Netball / basketball

Skate Board Parks

Plexipave / Plexicushion from Sports Surfaces

Extends the longevity of the court

Needs no bagging or rolling

Waterproof and dries quickly after rain

Maintains constant speed with true reaction to bounce and spin

Ideal anti glare qualities increase visibility

Superb traction - no slipping and sliding

Minimises ball and shoe wear

Remains flexible over many years - does not become brittle and crack

Laser Levelling and Maintenance

Resurfacing lawn tennis courts

Fertilising and resurfacing bowling greens

Construction of synthetic grass bowling green

Sports Surfaces also perform repairs and maintenance work on any worn or damaged surfaces. Sports Surfaces can restore any surface back to its original condition. Sports Surfaces also perform laser levelling.Projects include:Sports Surfaces can provide assistance with the complete design of your recreational facility. Sports Surfaces specialise in the design, manufacture and maintenance of all surfaces.