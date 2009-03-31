Synthetic Turf, Acrylic Surfaces and Laser Levelling by Sports Surfaces
Last Updated on 31 Mar 2009
Sports Surfaces are the only suppliers of synthetic turfs, acrylic surfaces and also laser levelling for the maintenance of sports grounds.
Overview
Description
Sports Surfaces operates in Western Australia and is the exclusive agent for all Plexipave products and a full range of synthetic grass playing surfaces, artificial grass, artificial lawns, artificial turf and synthetic lawns.
Recreational Facility Design, Manufacture and Maintenance
Plexipave / Plexicushion Acrylic Coating System for a range of applications
Sports Surfaces also perform repairs and maintenance work on any worn or damaged surfaces. Sports Surfaces can restore any surface back to its original condition. Sports Surfaces also perform laser levelling.
Projects include:
Recreational Facility Design, Manufacture and Maintenance
- Tennis courts
- Outdoor cricket wickets
- Hockey fields
- Bowling greens
- Pool surrounds
- Tennis courts
- Synthetic Bowling greens
- Golf courses (tees and greens)
- Swimming pool surrounds
- Synthetic Playground Surfaces
- Synthetic Cricket wickets
Synthetic Turf from Sports Surfaces
- Low maintenance
- Cool and comfortable underfoot
- UV colorfast
- Tough and durable
- No need to weed, mow, fertilise, roll, or water.
- Drains quickly
- Stain resistant
- Excellent warranties
Plexipave / Plexicushion Acrylic Coating System for a range of applications
- Plexipave is an acrylic multiple purpose coating system. Plexipave can be applied over asphalt or concrete surfaces and protects these surfaces against material breakdown and deterioration.
- Hard court and Cushioned tennis court surfaces
- In Line Hockey
- Netball / basketball
- Skate Board Parks
- Extends the longevity of the court
- Needs no bagging or rolling
- Waterproof and dries quickly after rain
- Maintains constant speed with true reaction to bounce and spin
- Ideal anti glare qualities increase visibility
- Superb traction - no slipping and sliding
- Minimises ball and shoe wear
- Remains flexible over many years - does not become brittle and crack
Sports Surfaces also perform repairs and maintenance work on any worn or damaged surfaces. Sports Surfaces can restore any surface back to its original condition. Sports Surfaces also perform laser levelling.
Projects include:
- Resurfacing lawn tennis courts
- Fertilising and resurfacing bowling greens
- Construction of synthetic grass bowling green