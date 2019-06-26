Logo
Upstream Collection by Carpets Inter

Last Updated on 26 Jun 2019

Upstream has been engineered to highlight how, for more than a decade, Carpets Inter has diverted plastic waste from landfill and the oceans. By recycling over 700 million discarded plastic bottles to create EcoSoft carpet tiles, we have made a positive impact on the planet.

Overview
Description

The Upstream carpet tile collection has been engineered to highlight Carpets Inter's efforts to protect the environment. For more than a decade, the company has diverted plastic waste from landfill and the oceans. By recycling over 700 million discarded plastic bottles to create EcoSoft carpet tiles, Carpets Inter has made a positive impact on the planet.

UPSTREAM offers 2 distinct designs. EBB is a dynamic organic pattern that will accentuate any interior and FLOW offers a steady design, continuously streaming in one direction.

  • WE WILL RECYCLE OVER 1 BILLION DISCARDED PLASTIC BOTTLES BY 2025!
  • Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600 ml PET bottles per square meter
  • Provides twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tile
  • 150% more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tile
  • Provides the highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating / 100% Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator

Contact
Display AddressKensington, VIC

Unit 9 McClure Road

03 9376 9680
