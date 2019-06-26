The Upstream carpet tile collection has been engineered to highlight Carpets Inter's efforts to protect the environment. For more than a decade, the company has diverted plastic waste from landfill and the oceans. By recycling over 700 million discarded plastic bottles to create EcoSoft carpet tiles, Carpets Inter has made a positive impact on the planet.

UPSTREAM offers 2 distinct designs. EBB is a dynamic organic pattern that will accentuate any interior and FLOW offers a steady design, continuously streaming in one direction.