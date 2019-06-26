Upstream Collection by Carpets Inter
Last Updated on 26 Jun 2019
Overview
The Upstream carpet tile collection has been engineered to highlight Carpets Inter's efforts to protect the environment. For more than a decade, the company has diverted plastic waste from landfill and the oceans. By recycling over 700 million discarded plastic bottles to create EcoSoft carpet tiles, Carpets Inter has made a positive impact on the planet.
UPSTREAM offers 2 distinct designs. EBB is a dynamic organic pattern that will accentuate any interior and FLOW offers a steady design, continuously streaming in one direction.
- WE WILL RECYCLE OVER 1 BILLION DISCARDED PLASTIC BOTTLES BY 2025!
- Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600 ml PET bottles per square meter
- Provides twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tile
- 150% more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tile
- Provides the highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating / 100% Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator