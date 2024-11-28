News
Sustainability driven corporate office features EcoSoft carpet tiles
EcoSoft carpet tiles from Carpets Inter were supplied by Above Left to the new T2 corporate offices in Melbourne.
Maximum performance, minimum environmental impact: The benefits of EcoSoft®
The commercial flooring market is on the rise with a growing demand for sustainable solutions that deliver high quality ...
Resources
Sustainability Awards
The path to one billion: How the Australian construction industry is building a better future with EcoSoft® carpet tiles
Across Australia, office, public spaces and schools have installed EcoSoft® carpet tiles. By installing EcoSoft®, over 7...
The Upstream Collection by Carpets Inter
EBB and FLOW are backed by Carpets Inter’s unique EcoSoft® carpet cushion backing, which is fabricated from millions of ...
Q+A with Carpets Inter's Richard Morris
Architecture and Design is pleased to announce Above Left / Carpets Inter as the official sponsor of the ‘Green Building...
These biodegradable acoustic panels are made with zero chemicals
Swedish acoustic panels manufacturer Baux, together with industrial design firm Form Us With Love and scientists from th...
US researchers develop engineered timber from recycled carbon fibre
Washington State University (WSU) researchers and the not-for-profit Composites Recycling Technology Centre (CRTC) are w...
RMIT researchers find way to turn sewage sludge into bricks
A team at RMIT University has discovered a new way to make bricks out of biosolids—the by-product of wastewater treatmen...