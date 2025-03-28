Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
The Australian Trellis Door Company
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Hobart
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Perth
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Melbourne
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Canberra-Dinning-Room
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Dinning-Room
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Sydney
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Canberra
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Hobart
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Perth
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Melbourne
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Canberra-Dinning-Room
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Dinning-Room
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Sydney
ATDC-Plantation-Shutters-Canberra
|

Superb security plantation shutters

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025

Both a top level security product and a high level, durable lifestyle product all in one. Its security is provided by reinforced aircraft grade aluminium, a full metal frame and security rated 3-way locking mechanism - it complies with Australian security standards AS 5039 and AS 5040, having been tested by an independent NATA-approved testing laboratory.

Overview
Description

Both a top level security product and a high-level, durable lifestyle product all in one.

Its security is provided by reinforced aircraft grade aluminium, a full metal frame and security rated 3-way locking mechanism - it complies with Australian security standards AS 5039 and AS 5040, having been tested by an independent NATA-approved testing laboratory.

Lifestyle features include:

  • The shade the screens provide
  • Keeping warmth inside during winter while keeping heat out during summer
  • It preserves views through its multi-fold bifold features
  • It wont warp, crack, or shrink due to its UV resistant powdercoated finish
  • It is water resistant and has obvious fire advantages
  • A detachable flyscreening option is a further innovative feature

Suitable for securing French doors, patio doors, sliding glass bi-fold doors, skylights, casement and awning windows in the residential market and for securing shopfronts, showrooms, restaurants, clubs and large glass expanses in the commercial market.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
365 Security Louvre Shutters

835.82 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit A6/366 Edgar St

02 8723 2800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap