Superb security plantation shutters
Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025
Both a top level security product and a high level, durable lifestyle product all in one. Its security is provided by reinforced aircraft grade aluminium, a full metal frame and security rated 3-way locking mechanism - it complies with Australian security standards AS 5039 and AS 5040, having been tested by an independent NATA-approved testing laboratory.
Overview
Both a top level security product and a high-level, durable lifestyle product all in one.
Its security is provided by reinforced aircraft grade aluminium, a full metal frame and security rated 3-way locking mechanism - it complies with Australian security standards AS 5039 and AS 5040, having been tested by an independent NATA-approved testing laboratory.
Lifestyle features include:
- The shade the screens provide
- Keeping warmth inside during winter while keeping heat out during summer
- It preserves views through its multi-fold bifold features
- It wont warp, crack, or shrink due to its UV resistant powdercoated finish
- It is water resistant and has obvious fire advantages
- A detachable flyscreening option is a further innovative feature
Suitable for securing French doors, patio doors, sliding glass bi-fold doors, skylights, casement and awning windows in the residential market and for securing shopfronts, showrooms, restaurants, clubs and large glass expanses in the commercial market.