Superb security plantation shutters

Both a top level security product and a high-level, durable lifestyle product all in one.

Its security is provided by reinforced aircraft grade aluminium, a full metal frame and security rated 3-way locking mechanism - it complies with Australian security standards AS 5039 and AS 5040, having been tested by an independent NATA-approved testing laboratory.

Lifestyle features include:

The shade the screens provide

Keeping warmth inside during winter while keeping heat out during summer

It preserves views through its multi-fold bifold features

It wont warp, crack, or shrink due to its UV resistant powdercoated finish

It is water resistant and has obvious fire advantages

A detachable flyscreening option is a further innovative feature

Suitable for securing French doors, patio doors, sliding glass bi-fold doors, skylights, casement and awning windows in the residential market and for securing shopfronts, showrooms, restaurants, clubs and large glass expanses in the commercial market.