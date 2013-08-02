Stylish Commercial Acoustic Ceilings from Novaproducts Global
Last Updated on 02 Aug 2013
Ripplesound and Rippletone perforated commercial ceilings from the Renhurst
Overview
Description
Novaproducts Global offer a range of Renhurst ceilings, designed to incorporate sound absorption and building acoustics.
Innovative designer ceiling products
Ripplesound and Rippletone perforated commercial ceilings from the Renhurst acoustic ceiling range have the following benefits:
Novaproducts Global has the experience and skill to perforate Novabond Aluminium Composite Panel to create decorative and architecturally pleasing ceiling infill’s and features.
Innovative designer ceiling products
- Delivers style with effective performance
- Low weight and sound attenuation properties
- Create innovative and existing design features
Ripplesound and Rippletone perforated commercial ceilings from the Renhurst acoustic ceiling range have the following benefits:
- The ceiling system can be used to form full ceilings, floating or feature panels for ceilings, infill's, walls and decorative features with minimal weight loadings
- Renhurst Commercial Ceiling Systems are easily installed using the FasTrack support system
- Install as a suspended ceiling or direct fix ceiling
- The sound absorption, design flexibility and ease of maintenance of the Rippletone acoustic ceiling system makes it ideal for educational areas, gymnasiums, wineries and airports
- Has an exclusive Renhurst Polythene Vapour Barrier design which allows it to be installed in swimming pool environments without the product being affected by moisture and chlorine
- Helps control moisture levels in pool areas
- Environmentally friendly
Novaproducts Global has the experience and skill to perforate Novabond Aluminium Composite Panel to create decorative and architecturally pleasing ceiling infill’s and features.
- Novabond composite material is lightweight and durable
- The workability of Novabond ACP encourages designers to create designs that will leave lasting impressions
Renhurst acoustic ceilings are stylish, silent performers with various design options to choose from.