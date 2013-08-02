Stylish Commercial Acoustic Ceilings from Novaproducts Global

Innovative designer ceiling products

Delivers style with effective performance

Low weight and sound attenuation properties

Create innovative and existing design features

Lightweight and durable Rippletone with high acoustic rating

The ceiling system can be used to form full ceilings, floating or feature panels for ceilings, infill's, walls and decorative features with minimal weight loadings

Renhurst Commercial Ceiling Systems are easily installed using the FasTrack support system

Install as a suspended ceiling or direct fix ceiling

The sound absorption, design flexibility and ease of maintenance of the Rippletone acoustic ceiling system makes it ideal for educational areas, gymnasiums, wineries and airports

High performance Ripplesound ceilings with excellent sound absorption and thermal insulation

Has an exclusive Renhurst Polythene Vapour Barrier design which allows it to be installed in swimming pool environments without the product being affected by moisture and chlorine

Helps control moisture levels in pool areas

Environmentally friendly

Novabond Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP)

Novabond composite material is lightweight and durable

The workability of Novabond ACP encourages designers to create designs that will leave lasting impressions

Renhurst acoustic ceilings are stylish, silent performers with various design options to choose from.

Novaproducts Global offer a range of Renhurst ceilings, designed to incorporate sound absorption and building acoustics.Ripplesound and Rippletone perforated commercial ceilings from the Renhurst acoustic ceiling range have the following benefits:Novaproducts Global has the experience and skill to perforate Novabond Aluminium Composite Panel to create decorative and architecturally pleasing ceiling infill’s and features.