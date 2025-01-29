Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Hafele Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Hafele's stylish storage systems for a better home
A variety of storage elements are available depending on your needs
Store unsightly appliances for a tidy, mess free home
Elite Pullout Storage Systems for wardrobes
Hafele's stylish storage systems for a better home
A variety of storage elements are available depending on your needs
Store unsightly appliances for a tidy, mess free home
Elite Pullout Storage Systems for wardrobes

Space saving storage solutions from Hafele Australia

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Hafele Australia offer a range of innovative kitchen and living space storage solutions

Overview
Description

With Hafele storage solutions, all the space saving ideas you need are hidden behind a cabinet door.

From pantry units and bench storage in the kitchen, to pullout storage in the bedroom, Hafele brings space and order to any room.

In the kitchen, the Kesseböhmer range – including the award-winning CONVOY – combines smooth floating trays with innovative pullout and soft-stop pro fittings to maximise the storage capacity in any pantry or cabinet.

  • Hafele’s Elite Pullout Storage Systems for bedrooms can be flexibly adapted to different wardrobe interior sizes – offering suspended storage.
  • An extensive range of trays, hampers and racks that fit effortlessly in the system, there’s a home for everything. Even a spare sock.

Choose from a range of storage elements suitable for your needs:

  • Beech Timber holders
  • Wire baskets
  • Laundry hampers
  • Steel tray baskets
  • Beech inserts

Elite Pull Out Storage Systems works according to a simple process of selecting a frame size and storage accessories specific to your interior demands.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
The Elite Pull-Out Storage System From Hafele

1.75 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive

02 4921 0900
Display AddressLaunceston, TAS

40 Lindsay Street

03 6331 7106
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

8 Monterey Rd

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressKingston, ACT

71 Leichhardt Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

39 Topham Road

02 4632 4000
Postal AddressLarapinta, QLD

30 Arc Place

07 3307 8900
Postal AddressAdelaide, SA

21 Chesser Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

29-33 Juna Drive

03 9212 2000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap