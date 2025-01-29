Space saving storage solutions from Hafele Australia

With Hafele storage solutions, all the space saving ideas you need are hidden behind a cabinet door.

From pantry units and bench storage in the kitchen, to pullout storage in the bedroom, Hafele brings space and order to any room.

In the kitchen, the Kesseböhmer range – including the award-winning CONVOY – combines smooth floating trays with innovative pullout and soft-stop pro fittings to maximise the storage capacity in any pantry or cabinet.

Hafele’s Elite Pullout Storage Systems for bedrooms can be flexibly adapted to different wardrobe interior sizes – offering suspended storage.

An extensive range of trays, hampers and racks that fit effortlessly in the system, there’s a home for everything. Even a spare sock.

Choose from a range of storage elements suitable for your needs:

Beech Timber holders

Wire baskets

Laundry hampers

Steel tray baskets

Beech inserts

Elite Pull Out Storage Systems works according to a simple process of selecting a frame size and storage accessories specific to your interior demands.