Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Hafele Australia
Hafele Australia

DoorsKitchensBathroom & LaundryFurniture
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Hafele�s water filters
Hafele’s water filters making water taste better, and healthier

An extensive range of water filters from Hafele is helping Australians get high quality drinking water from their taps.

Hafele�s Sweepovac
Hafele’s Sweepovac keeps hardwood kitchen floors looking good effortlessly

Hafele Australia presents the Sweepovac, a revolutionary range of kitchen vacuum cleaners that helps homeowners keep the...

Resources
Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive

02 4921 0900
Display AddressLaunceston, TAS

40 Lindsay Street

03 6331 7106
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

8 Monterey Rd

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressKingston, ACT

71 Leichhardt Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

39 Topham Road

02 4632 4000
Postal AddressLarapinta, QLD

30 Arc Place

07 3307 8900
Postal AddressAdelaide, SA

21 Chesser Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

29-33 Juna Drive

03 9212 2000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap