SimBoard: Oriented Strand Board

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is the most used structural board for timber framed buildings in many parts of the world (e.g. USA and Europe) having replaced plywood and particleboard in most applications. SimBoard® is made of 100% fresh pinewood thinning of PEFC/FSC® certified sustainable forests. The strands are glued together with formaldehyde-free binders which means SimBoard® can also be used for food packaging.

Having a water and moisture-repellent Continish surface, SimBoard® is specically designed for use in moist areas such as kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms. It is CE-certified under EN 13986 and produced in accordance with EN 300. SimBoard® is capable of withstanding general weathering for a period of up to 3 months. To maintain best practice it is recommended that the boards be fully covered on building sites and where possible avoid exposure to severe conditions such as sun and soaking rain as this has the potential to alter the internal moisture of the board.

Ideal For Flooring & Sheeting:

Certifications: