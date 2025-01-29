Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Simmonds Lumber
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Simmonds Lumber Timber Oriented Strand Board
Simmonds Lumber Timber Oriented Strand Board Detail
Simmonds Lumber Timber Oriented Strand Board Detailed
Simmonds Lumber Timber Oriented Strand Board Stack
Simmonds Lumber Timber Oriented Strand Board
Simmonds Lumber Timber Oriented Strand Board Detail
Simmonds Lumber Timber Oriented Strand Board Detailed
Simmonds Lumber Timber Oriented Strand Board Stack

SimBoard: Oriented Strand Board

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Simmonds Lumber SimBoard is a premium Oriented Strand Board (OSB) for timber framed buildings.

Overview
Description

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is the most used structural board for timber framed buildings in many parts of the world (e.g. USA and Europe) having replaced plywood and particleboard in most applications. SimBoard® is made of 100% fresh pinewood thinning of PEFC/FSC® certified sustainable forests. The strands are glued together with formaldehyde-free binders which means SimBoard® can also be used for food packaging.

Having a water and moisture-repellent Continish surface, SimBoard® is specically designed for use in moist areas such as kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms. It is CE-certified under EN 13986 and produced in accordance with EN 300. SimBoard® is capable of withstanding general weathering for a period of up to 3 months. To maintain best practice it is recommended that the boards be fully covered on building sites and where possible avoid exposure to severe conditions such as sun and soaking rain as this has the potential to alter the internal moisture of the board.

Ideal For Flooring & Sheeting:

  • Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is the most structural board in timber framed building in many parts of the world
  • Made of 100% fresh pinewood trimmings from PEFC®/FSC® certified forests
  • Water & moisture repellent Contifinish surface
  • Designed for use in moist areas of your building
  • CE-Certified under EN 13986
  • Produced in accordance with EN300
  • Savings to be had using SimBoard®

Table1.JPG

Certifications:

Swisskrono.JPG

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

414.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.57 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

1 Durham Street

02 9638 7333
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

146-164 Buchanan Road

07 3267 0244
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

22-32 Nathan Road

03 9791 2241
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap