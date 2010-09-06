Logo
Shower Mixers and Bathroom Taps from Phoenix Tapware

Last Updated on 06 Sep 2010

Shower and basin mixer taps as well as bathroom accessories that will architectural style to your bathroom

Overview
Description

Shower Mixer Taps and Wall Bath Sets
Phoenix have taken aerodynamic design out of the formula one arena and incorporated it into their Senna range providing an exciting focus in any contemporary bathroom. The entire Senna streamlined range of shower mixers and bathroom accessories will create a bold look, sure to turn heads.

Senna Range of Bathroomware

  • Basin Mixers: 5 star – 6lt/min
  • Shower Mixers / Wall Mixers
  • Shower/Bath Diverter Mixers
  • Hob Bath Outlets
  • Wall Basin Outlets: 4 star – 6lt/min
  • Wall Bath Outlets
  • Showers: 3 star – 8lt/min
  • Toilet Roll Holders
  • Single Towel Rails 800mm
  • Double Towel Rails 800mm
  • Guest Towel Rails
  • Soap Dishes
  • Robe Hooks
  • Shower Shelving

Features and Benefits of Senna Bathroom Mixers

  • Premium Chrome Taps
  • Phoenix Warranty
  • WELS Rated
  • Streamlined Design

The Senna range of taps and tapware accessories are currently available in Chrome only. Line drawings for products can be found on the Phoenix Tapware website.

Bayswater, VIC

926 Mountain Highway

03 9780 4200
