Shallow mount bollards

The growing demand to install bollards in CBD locations often means encountering sub-pavement services which may need to be moved or relocated to accommodate conventional concrete footings. In many instances it may be impossible to obtain the required footing depth or to maintain the impact rating required.

LEDA’s shallow mount technology allows the installation of impact rated security bollards excavating just 100mm deep in ground. LEDA shallow mount footing design can cater for a wide variety of applications and bollard types.

LEDA has a range of shallow mount bollard options in either PAS68 certified or more cost effective engineered solutions. These include both LEDA’s own designs and others that we manufacture under license here in Australia.