Commercial building entrance with shallow mount fixed bollards
Profile view mounted fixed bollards on side walk
Street view of mounted bollards in front building exterior
Shallow mount bollards

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2019

LEDA’s shallow mount technology allows the installation of impact rated security bollards excavating just 100mm deep in ground. LEDA shallow mount footing design can cater for a wide variety of applications and bollard types.

Overview
Description

The growing demand to install bollards in CBD locations often means encountering sub-pavement services which may need to be moved or relocated to accommodate conventional concrete footings. In many instances it may be impossible to obtain the required footing depth or to maintain the impact rating required.

LEDA has a range of shallow mount bollard options in either PAS68 certified or more cost effective engineered solutions. These include both LEDA’s own designs and others that we manufacture under license here in Australia.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

1.88 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

NSW 8/185 Briens Road

(02) 8413 3410
Display AddressTuggerah, NSW

Head Office & Manufacturing 18 Reliance Drive

02 8413 3430
Office AddressMorningside, QLD

QLD Unit 2/387 Lytton Road

(07) 3613 8270
Office AddressEdwardstown, SA

SA 1/5 Tooronga Ave

(08) 8374 3266
Office AddressSunshine West, VIC

VIC 2/89 Enterprise Way

03 83998150
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

WA 1/27 Century Road

08 6430 1670
