Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Leda Security Products
Leda Security Products

Security & Fire
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
ARA Group acquires Leda Security info graphic
ARA Group acquires Leda Security Products

Australian owned company ARA Group has acquired Leda Security Products after a year-long negotiation process.

Len Place joins Leda Security as CEO
Len Place joins Leda Security as CEO

Leda Security Products announces the appointment of Len Place as chief executive officer at their head office in Tuggera...

Resources
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

NSW 8/185 Briens Road

(02) 8413 3410
Display AddressTuggerah, NSW

Head Office & Manufacturing 18 Reliance Drive

02 8413 3430
Office AddressMorningside, QLD

QLD Unit 2/387 Lytton Road

(07) 3613 8270
Office AddressEdwardstown, SA

SA 1/5 Tooronga Ave

(08) 8374 3266
Office AddressSunshine West, VIC

VIC 2/89 Enterprise Way

03 83998150
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

WA 1/27 Century Road

08 6430 1670
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap