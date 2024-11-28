Quick Links
News
ARA Group acquires Leda Security Products
Australian owned company ARA Group has acquired Leda Security Products after a year-long negotiation process.
Len Place joins Leda Security as CEO
Leda Security Products announces the appointment of Len Place as chief executive officer at their head office in Tuggera...
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW
NSW 8/185 Briens Road(02) 8413 3410
Display AddressTuggerah, NSW
Head Office & Manufacturing 18 Reliance Drive02 8413 3430
Office AddressMorningside, QLD
QLD Unit 2/387 Lytton Road(07) 3613 8270
Office AddressEdwardstown, SA
SA 1/5 Tooronga Ave(08) 8374 3266
Office AddressSunshine West, VIC
VIC 2/89 Enterprise Way03 83998150
Postal AddressMalaga, WA
WA 1/27 Century Road08 6430 1670