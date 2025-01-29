As Australia’s leading specialist in perimeter security solutions and vehicular traffic control systems, Leda can offer a complete range of integrated perimeter security solutions – comprising industrial and security gates, boom gates, road blockers, tyre spikes, turnstiles, barriers and fences, as well as over 500 models of Securapost® bollards.

LEDA's gate range has been considered the industry standard. Gate applications cover a wide spectrum ranging from once a day operation for factories and industrial sites through to the demands of the constant operation for access in high security operations. Whether for light duty or high security and anti-terrorist protection, LEDA has the product.

Features:

Designed, manufactured and installed by LEDA

Strong, durable, corrosion-protected steel

Control cabinets to AS standards, variable speed drive motors

Engineer designed footings for real security

Occupational health and safety compliance

Backed by Leda's unparalleled technical and design experience



Applications: