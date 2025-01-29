SecuraGate
As Australia’s leading specialist in perimeter security solutions and vehicular traffic control systems, Leda can offer a complete range of integrated perimeter security solutions – comprising industrial and security gates, boom gates, road blockers, tyre spikes, turnstiles, barriers and fences, as well as over 500 models of Securapost® bollards.
Overview
LEDA's gate range has been considered the industry standard. Gate applications cover a wide spectrum ranging from once a day operation for factories and industrial sites through to the demands of the constant operation for access in high security operations. Whether for light duty or high security and anti-terrorist protection, LEDA has the product.
Features:
- Designed, manufactured and installed by LEDA
- Strong, durable, corrosion-protected steel
- Control cabinets to AS standards, variable speed drive motors
- Engineer designed footings for real security
- Occupational health and safety compliance
- Backed by Leda's unparalleled technical and design experience
Applications:
- Industrial areas
- Airports and shipping ports
- Military complexes
- Power stations
- Private car parks
- Distribution depots
- Government utilities
- Mining sites
Downloads
Contact
NSW 8/185 Briens Road(02) 8413 3410
Head Office & Manufacturing 18 Reliance Drive02 8413 3430
QLD Unit 2/387 Lytton Road(07) 3613 8270
SA 1/5 Tooronga Ave(08) 8374 3266
VIC 2/89 Enterprise Way03 83998150
WA 1/27 Century Road08 6430 1670