SecuraGate

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

As Australia’s leading specialist in perimeter security solutions and vehicular traffic control systems, Leda can offer a complete range of integrated perimeter security solutions – comprising industrial and security gates, boom gates, road blockers, tyre spikes, turnstiles, barriers and fences, as well as over 500 models of Securapost® bollards.

Overview
Description

LEDA's gate range has been considered the industry standard. Gate applications cover a wide spectrum ranging from once a day operation for factories and industrial sites through to the demands of the constant operation for access in high security operations. Whether for light duty or high security and anti-terrorist protection, LEDA has the product.

Features:

  • Designed, manufactured and installed by LEDA
  • Strong, durable, corrosion-protected steel
  • Control cabinets to AS standards, variable speed drive motors
  • Engineer designed footings for real security
  • Occupational health and safety compliance
  • Backed by Leda's unparalleled technical and design experience

Applications:

  • Industrial areas
  • Airports and shipping ports
  • Military complexes
  • Power stations
  • Private car parks
  • Distribution depots
  • Government utilities
  • Mining sites

Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

NSW 8/185 Briens Road

(02) 8413 3410
Display AddressTuggerah, NSW

Head Office & Manufacturing 18 Reliance Drive

02 8413 3430
Office AddressMorningside, QLD

QLD Unit 2/387 Lytton Road

(07) 3613 8270
Office AddressEdwardstown, SA

SA 1/5 Tooronga Ave

(08) 8374 3266
Office AddressSunshine West, VIC

VIC 2/89 Enterprise Way

03 83998150
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

WA 1/27 Century Road

08 6430 1670
