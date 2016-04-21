Secure your home with Schüco windows and doors

When it comes to security, Schüco have a range of windows and doors that enable houses and buildings to be secure in a plethora of new ways. Their protection systems include protection from wind, weather and other potential dangers like burglars and home invasions.

Concealed yet highly effective, Schüco systems ensure security. The window systems in particular have an internal fitting named “AvanTec SimplySmart” that provides a high level of basic protection that can be increased if needed.

AvanTech SimplySmart:

Concealed system

Durable with minimal maintenance requirements

Easy to operate

Modular and multilevel security

Attractive handle, lockable or with pushbutton

Window security can be taken up another level with the lockable handles ensuring that the windows cannot be broken open with the use of household tools. There’s also a confirmation function through a magnetic switch for electronic closing checks when leaving the house.

The Schüco sliding door systems not only meet style and functionality requirements but also meet high security requirements. The aluminium profiles offer high material stability which contributes to increased burglar resistance. Schüco also offers a security system suitable for electronically operated sliding units.

With so many highly effective measures that are easily installed and included with both the windows and the doors, Schüco’s window and door security systems are highly advanced and offer the best in security.