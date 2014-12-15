Schüco DCS advanced electronic door management system

Schüco’s DCS advanced electronic door management system will satisfy the requirements of the most exacting property owners.

A unique amalgam of stylish design and extreme functionality, the system is intuitive and delivers the high level of security that is needed for complete peace of mind: instead of a conventional house-key that can easily be lost or stolen, access to the building is by means of a card reader, a numeric keypad or fingerprint recognition.

In addition to access control, the system’s wide range of options include modules for door communication and exit control, an intercom system, video monitoring, proximity switches, a movement sensor and a LED spotlight.

The decision as to which modules are included is made by the customer, enabling every installation to be tailored to particular requirements.

The uniform dimensions of the controls on the panel mean that if, for example, there are wheelchair-users or children in a household, their needs can be easily accommodated simply by positioning the controls for relevant modules at a height that is convenient for them.

All the external components of a Schüco DCS system are flush-fitted to the door profile or they can be installed on a panel in the wall. Their standard uniform black glass surface can be customised using the full range of RAL colours.