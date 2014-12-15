Schüco aluminium window systems for inclusion in residential and commercial projects, structural façades and curtain-walling

Schüco’s range of insulated aluminium windows encompasses systems designed for residential, commercial buildings use and for inclusion in its portfolio of structural façades and curtain-walling.

The range includes a variety of opening vent types (top-, bottom-, side-hung, pivot and tilt/turn) as well as façade insert windows and fixed-light windows. With basic frame depths ranging from 50 to 75 mm and the choice of inward and outward opening, it provides a complete solution.

In terms of thermal insulation, the choice is equally wide, from non-thermally broken (uninsulated) systems to systems that can achieve the highest PassivHaus standards. The wide range of depths enables the windows to provide increasing levels of thermal insulation, sound insulation, security, weather-tightness etc.

Schüco aluminium windows can be fitted into any Schüco façade system and when specified in conjunction with Schüco ADS doors, can bring sophisticated design coherence with outstanding performance to the whole building envelope.

The Schüco aluminium tilt/turn window which opens in two different ways, simply as a result of the handle being turned in two quarter steps. Turned one step, the vent will tilt inwards from the bottom to admit fresh air; turned a second, the side hinges will engage and the window will open as normal.

These ‘inverted’ awning-type windows can easily be fitted with fly-screens, are easy to clean and overcome all safety-related opening restrictions.

Schüco aluminium windows deliver excellent security: with enhanced fittings and glazing, special burglar-resistant units can meet security levels up to a European Class 3 standard.