Sanipack Pro Up Macerator Pump

Sanipack Pro Up is designed for discreet wall hung toilet installations. It pumps waste from a wall hung toilet, basin and shower and has slim dimensions enabling possible concealment.

Recently MediStay acquired an office floor to convert into luxury accommodations as a convenience to the families of the hospital patients but there was no sewer line nearby to build a toilet and a kitchenet. Sanipack’s ability to be installed away from the toilet pan and having additional inlets for other grey water fixtures served as the perfect solution.

Features & benefits:

Pumping capacity of 5m vertically and 100m horizontally or lesser combinations of both

Up to 3 inlets for plumbing fixtures

Made in France to the highest standards.