Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Saniflo
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Saniflo Sanipack Pro Up Macerator Pump Detailed Image
Saniflo Sanipack Pro Up Macerator Pump In Bathroom
Saniflo Sanipack Pro Up Macerator Pump In Bathroom Interior
Saniflo Sanipack Pro Up Macerator Pump Detailed Image
Saniflo Sanipack Pro Up Macerator Pump In Bathroom
Saniflo Sanipack Pro Up Macerator Pump In Bathroom Interior
|

Sanipack Pro Up Macerator

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2020

Sanipack Pro Up is designed for discreet wall hung toilet installations. It pumps waste from a wall hung toilet, basin and shower and has slim dimensions enabling possible concealment. Sanipack’s ability to be installed away from the toilet pan and having additional inlets for other grey water fixtures served as the perfect solution.

Overview
Description

Sanipack Pro Up Macerator Pump

Sanipack Pro Up is designed for discreet wall hung toilet installations. It pumps waste from a wall hung toilet, basin and shower and has slim dimensions enabling possible concealment.

Recently MediStay acquired an office floor to convert into luxury accommodations as a convenience to the families of the hospital patients but there was no sewer line nearby to build a toilet and a kitchenet. Sanipack’s ability to be installed away from the toilet pan and having additional inlets for other grey water fixtures served as the perfect solution.

Features & benefits:

  • Pumping capacity of 5m vertically and 100m horizontally or lesser combinations of both
  • Up to 3 inlets for plumbing fixtures

Made in France to the highest standards.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo AUS Catalogue

26.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo NZ Catalogue

26.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanipack Pro Up Product Sheet

2.43 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap