Sanipack Pro Up Macerator
Last Updated on 12 Feb 2020
Sanipack Pro Up is designed for discreet wall hung toilet installations. It pumps waste from a wall hung toilet, basin and shower and has slim dimensions enabling possible concealment. Sanipack’s ability to be installed away from the toilet pan and having additional inlets for other grey water fixtures served as the perfect solution.
Overview
Sanipack Pro Up Macerator Pump
Sanipack Pro Up is designed for discreet wall hung toilet installations. It pumps waste from a wall hung toilet, basin and shower and has slim dimensions enabling possible concealment.
Recently MediStay acquired an office floor to convert into luxury accommodations as a convenience to the families of the hospital patients but there was no sewer line nearby to build a toilet and a kitchenet. Sanipack’s ability to be installed away from the toilet pan and having additional inlets for other grey water fixtures served as the perfect solution.
Features & benefits:
- Pumping capacity of 5m vertically and 100m horizontally or lesser combinations of both
- Up to 3 inlets for plumbing fixtures
Made in France to the highest standards.