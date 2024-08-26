Salice Silentia+ hinges
Last Updated on 26 Aug 2024
Overview
Silentia+ allows a perfect and constant closing of the door in any condition, use and application. The innovative soft-close technology guarantees excellent performance across the complete range of hinges.
Integrated soft-close technology with two silicone oil dampers.
The two integrated dampers guarantee an exceptional regularity of the decelerating strength providing a perfect closing to any kind of door and condition.
Reduce time, improve margins
Compensated side adjustment, a patented system exclusive to Salice. Salice developed an ingenious adjustment system allowing the door to be moved sideways without changing the gap behind the door. The adjustment screw operates in conjunction with the inner leaf of the hinge arm. The door moves in only one direction – parallel to the carcass and without a gap developing between the door and the carcass. No further adjustments are required.
Nover is excited to again represent the Salice brand of hardware.
Downloads
Contact
Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,02 6299 1100
Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd02 4956 6626
Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr1300 668 371
Orange 38 Leewood Dr02 6362 9666
Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,02 6581 2202
Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,02 4271 3266
Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East02 6921 6499
Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,07 4775 3500
Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd1300 599 057
Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,03 9729 0666