Salice Silentia+ hinges

Silentia+ allows a perfect and constant closing of the door in any condition, use and application. The innovative soft-close technology guarantees excellent performance across the complete range of hinges.

Integrated soft-close technology with two silicone oil dampers.

The two integrated dampers guarantee an exceptional regularity of the decelerating strength providing a perfect closing to any kind of door and condition.

Reduce time, improve margins

Compensated side adjustment, a patented system exclusive to Salice. Salice developed an ingenious adjustment system allowing the door to be moved sideways without changing the gap behind the door. The adjustment screw operates in conjunction with the inner leaf of the hinge arm. The door moves in only one direction – parallel to the carcass and without a gap developing between the door and the carcass. No further adjustments are required.

Nover is excited to again represent the Salice brand of hardware.