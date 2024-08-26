Logo
Nover Salice SilentiaPlus Hinge Book
Nover Salice SilentiaPlus Hinge Book White Cabinet
Nover Salice SilentiaPlus Hinge Green Glass
Nover Salice SilentiaPlus Soft Close Hinge
Nover Salice SilentiaPlus White Cabinet Hinge Bottle
Nover Salice SilentiaPlus Yellow Cabinet Bathroom Setting
|

Salice Silentia+ hinges

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2024

Silentia+ allows a perfect and constant closing of the door in any condition, use and application. The innovative soft-close technology guarantees excellent performance across the complete range of hinges. The two integrated dampers guarantee an exceptional regularity of the decelerating strength providing a perfect closing to any kind of door and condition

Overview
Description

Silentia+ allows a perfect and constant closing of the door in any condition, use and application. The innovative soft-close technology guarantees excellent performance across the complete range of hinges.

Integrated soft-close technology with two silicone oil dampers.

The two integrated dampers guarantee an exceptional regularity of the decelerating strength providing a perfect closing to any kind of door and condition.

Reduce time, improve margins

Compensated side adjustment, a patented system exclusive to Salice. Salice developed an ingenious adjustment system allowing the door to be moved sideways without changing the gap behind the door. The adjustment screw operates in conjunction with the inner leaf of the hinge arm. The door moves in only one direction – parallel to the carcass and without a gap developing between the door and the carcass. No further adjustments are required.

Nover is excited to again represent the Salice brand of hardware.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Salice Silentia+ hinges

9.39 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
