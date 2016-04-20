Logo
Architectural Building Elements Pty Ltd
Rodeca Curved Rooflights
Last Updated on 20 Apr 2016

Rodeca Translucent Building Elements offer roof glazings and curved rooflights

Overview
Description

Rodeca Translucent Building Elements offer roof glazings and curved rooflights. They have systems in place suitable for the curved rooflights and they include: multifunction panels, multiwall sheets and RT-rooflight systems.

Each system has its own advantages.

Advantages of multi-function-panels:

  • Mounting without joining profiles
  • Can be cold-bent
  • Can be mounted up to 12 m in one piece

Advantages of PC multi-wall-sheets:

  • Thickness from 6 – 32 mm
  • Building widths up to 1.250 mm
  • Can be mounted onto different joining systems

Advantages of RT-systems:

  • Supporting joining profiles allow for up to 8 m span width
  • PC elements with 6 – 20 mm thickness
  • Slim Profiles 60 cm screen dimension
Contact
Display AddressRavenhall, VIC

17 Business Park Drive

0409 643 556
