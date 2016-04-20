Rodeca Curved Rooflights
Overview
Description
Rodeca Translucent Building Elements offer roof glazings and curved rooflights. They have systems in place suitable for the curved rooflights and they include: multifunction panels, multiwall sheets and RT-rooflight systems.
Each system has its own advantages.
Advantages of multi-function-panels:
- Mounting without joining profiles
- Can be cold-bent
- Can be mounted up to 12 m in one piece
Advantages of PC multi-wall-sheets:
- Thickness from 6 – 32 mm
- Building widths up to 1.250 mm
- Can be mounted onto different joining systems
Advantages of RT-systems:
- Supporting joining profiles allow for up to 8 m span width
- PC elements with 6 – 20 mm thickness
- Slim Profiles 60 cm screen dimension