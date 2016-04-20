Rodeca Curved Rooflights

Rodeca Translucent Building Elements offer roof glazings and curved rooflights. They have systems in place suitable for the curved rooflights and they include: multifunction panels, multiwall sheets and RT-rooflight systems.

Each system has its own advantages.

Advantages of multi-function-panels:

Mounting without joining profiles

Can be cold-bent

Can be mounted up to 12 m in one piece

Advantages of PC multi-wall-sheets:

Thickness from 6 – 32 mm

Building widths up to 1.250 mm

Can be mounted onto different joining systems

Advantages of RT-systems: