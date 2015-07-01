Revolutionary, Low Carbon, High Strength, Fire Resistant Boarding INEX>RENDERBOARD™

High performance, high safety and high quality the INEX>RENDERBOARD™ by UBIQ offer a competitive industry price while affording peace of mind with the best quality safety renderboards in the industry.

Raw Concrete-Like or Textured Finish INEX>RENDERBOARD™

Meets AS3959 -2009 Section 9 (BAL- FZ ) via testing to AS1530 .4-2005

-2009 Section 9 (BAL- ) via testing to .4-2005 Can be erected easily and fitted efficiently to achieve a masonry appearance without getting bricklayers involved

Can be installed in conjunction with a variety of lightweight wall systems and finished with a range of coatings

Measuring 20mm min . from all tongue and grooves 12mm min . from all butt joints

. from all tongue and grooves . from all butt joints Measuring 50mm min . from all corners

. from all Max . 280mm centres along studs

. centres along studs Class 3 Fixings (or higher), required screws: No.10 x 50mm self embedding countersunk head screws

self embedding countersunk head screws Class 3 Fixings (or higher), required screws: No.10 x 40mm self-drilling, self-embedding, stainless steel countersunk screws

Bushfire Attack Level Approved BAL-FZ