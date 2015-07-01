Revolutionary, Low Carbon, High Strength, Fire Resistant Boarding INEX>RENDERBOARD™
Last Updated on 01 Jul 2015
Non-Combustible, Bushfire approved BAL-FZ, designed to withstand extreme high risk of ember attack, INEX>RENDERBOARD™.
Overview
Description
High performance, high safety and high quality the INEX>RENDERBOARD™ by UBIQ offer a competitive industry price while affording peace of mind with the best quality safety renderboards in the industry.
Raw Concrete-Like or Textured Finish INEX>RENDERBOARD™
- Meets AS3959-2009 Section 9 (BAL-FZ) via testing to AS1530.4-2005
- Can be erected easily and fitted efficiently to achieve a masonry appearance without getting bricklayers involved
- Can be installed in conjunction with a variety of lightweight wall systems and finished with a range of coatings
- Measuring 20mm min. from all tongue and grooves 12mm min. from all butt joints
- Measuring 50mm min. from all corners
- Max. 280mm centres along studs
- Class 3 Fixings (or higher), required screws: No.10 x 50mm self embedding countersunk head screws
- Class 3 Fixings (or higher), required screws: No.10 x 40mm self-drilling, self-embedding, stainless steel countersunk screws
Bushfire Attack Level Approved BAL-FZ
- Wall system has achieved a FRL of 30/30/30 when tested against the Australian Standard AS1530.4-2005 and therefore is suitable for BAL-FZ construction in accordance with AS3958-2009
- BAL-FZ (Flame Zone) is the highest Bushfire Attack Level where there is an extremely high risk of ember attack and burning debris ignited by wind-borne embers, and a likelihood of exposure to an extreme level of radiant heat and direct exposure to flames from the fire front. As well as being one of the highest grade Bushfire Attack resistant product on the market.
