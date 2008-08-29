Retail Display Systems Providing a Superior Alternative to Traditional Slatwalls from Displayworks

storeWALL™ was specifically engineered to provide a superior alternative to conventional slatwall / slotwall systems and was developed with the retailer, designer and shopfitter in mind.



Retail Display Panels offering improved performance and durability



Display equipment are extremely durable

Display units are stronger (holds up to 33% more weight than MDF slatwall systems)

Exhibition display systems are lightweight

Exhibition displays are easy to install

Merchandising displays are environmentally friendly (Class C totally recyclable)

Retail displays are backed by 10 year manufacturers warranty

A range of benefits for retailers

storeWALL™ is retailer and land lord friendly!

Retail store displays can be erected quickly and easily, can be removed and re-used in other store locations and is resistant to nicks, scratches and chipping.

The lightweight tongue and groove panels of the walls facilitate for a “one man” DIY installation.

Benefits for designers

Create display solutions previously proven to be difficult and costly with conventional slatwall systems.

Create free retail display stands and curved walls in minutes.

For design flexibility and creativity, the modular design allows for multiple colour options along the same wall.

storeWALL™ panels do not require aluminium inserts for “added strength”.

In fact storeWALL™ holds up to 40% more weight than MDF slatwalls …..and that’s MDF with aluminium inserts!

A variety of Shopfitter Benefits

storeWALL™ lightweight design shopfittings facilitates for a one-man installation and its unique size means you only use what you need.

Reduced labour costs and minimum wastage, and add the 10 year manufacturers warranty and that’s a superior advantage to have over your competitors.

storeWALL™ is the superior alternative to conventional slat wall merchandising systems. storeWALL™ panels are an extruded solid core closed cell polymer extrusion made from industrial grade PVC.