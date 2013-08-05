Logo
Supplier Image
The Bidet Shop
BA08 Bidet and Remote
BA08 Bidet Remote
BA08 Bidet with closed seat
BA08 Bidet side view
BA08 Bidet with open lid
Remote Control Toilet Seats from The Bidet Shop

Last Updated on 05 Aug 2013

Personal health and hygiene solution for the whole family

Overview
Description
The Coway Remote Control Toilet Seat offers a clean and hygienic solution for the bathroom without the need for toilet paper. Designed to provide the user with the utmost convenience, the Coway BA08 Toilet Seat ensures personal health and hygiene is kept to a maximum with the built in personal cleaning functions.

The Rear Cleansing button provides a gentle stream of warm water that will thoroughly cleanse the user, in addition there is a ladies wash setting for the girls. The Air Drying feature of the Coway BA08 provides a stream of warm air which will have the user dry with no messy toilet paper required. The air+ button and wide wash facilities ensure personal confidence.

Constructed with a Soft Closing Lid, this Bidet is also designed with a heated seat which has 3 temperature settings, offering wonderful comfort on those chilly winter mornings. The easy to use remote control keypad can be mounted on the wall beside the toilet or on the left or right hand side of the Bidet seat.

Ideal if you suffer from arthritis, back conditions, eye sight limitations, diabled or large body size:
  • 2 self cleaning nozzles
  • Easy control panel
  • Self install
  • Anti-bacterial plastic
  • Feminine cleanse
  • Side control
  • Soft close hydraulic lid
  • Ergonomic seat
  • Heated seat
  • Seat sensor
  • Heated dryer
  • Wide, medium and narrow spray settings
The preferred remote control Bidet for Occupational Therapists, Hospitals, TAC and Home Assist.
BA08 Bidet Brochure

1.72 MB

Display AddressSouthport, QLD

Locked Bag

1800 243 387
