Remote Control Toilet Seats from The Bidet Shop

Ideal if you suffer from arthritis, back conditions, eye sight limitations, diabled or large body size:

2 self cleaning nozzles

Easy control panel

Self install

Anti-bacterial plastic

Feminine cleanse

Side control

Soft close hydraulic lid

Ergonomic seat

Heated seat

Seat sensor

Heated dryer

Wide, medium and narrow spray settings

Theoffers a clean and hygienic solution for the bathroom without the need for toilet paper. Designed to provide the user with the utmost convenience, the Coway BA08 Toilet Seat ensures personal health and hygiene is kept to a maximum with the built in personal cleaning functions.The Rear Cleansing button provides a gentle stream of warm water that will thoroughly cleanse the user, in addition there is a ladies wash setting for the girls. The Air Drying feature of the Coway BA08 provides a stream of warm air which will have the user dry with no messy toilet paper required. The air+ button and wide wash facilities ensure personal confidence.Constructed with a Soft Closing Lid, this Bidet is also designed with a heated seat which has 3 temperature settings, offering wonderful comfort on those chilly winter mornings. The easy to use remote control keypad can be mounted on the wall beside the toilet or on the left or right hand side of the Bidet seat.The preferred remote control Bidet for Occupational Therapists, Hospitals, TAC and Home Assist.