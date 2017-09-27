Relik embraces Havwoods’ ever-more-popular collection of genuine reclaimed and reproduction reclaimed timbers under one range. Sourced from two European mills, Havwoods Relik includes reproduction engineered timber as well as genuine reclaimed timber products in a 15mm thick, incredibly stable and beautifully textured engineered timber plank, available in a herringbone block as well as planks.

Our Relik range makes ideal use of the finite resources of genuine reclaimed timber, and features easy-to-fit boards which are so stable they may even be used over underfloor heating. Sawing, scraping, brushing, and oiling makes them a captivating work of art for creating a stunning floor in any space.

The Relik result is a unique, character-driven timber flooring range in a stunning array of colours and finishes.

Ideal for use as flooring, cladding or bespoke joinery in residential, retail, hospitality, and commercial offices.

Features and benefits: