Havwoods Relik Genuine Reclaimed Barn Oak Engineered Timber
Havwoods Relik Genuine Reclaimed Barn Oak Engineered Timber Planks Drawers
Havwoods Relik Oak Dryden Reproduction Reclaimed Engineered Timber Planks Shop Interior
Havwoods Relik Oak Rannock Reproduction Reclaimed Engineered Timber Planks
Relik: Genuine reclaimed and reproduction reclaimed timber flooring

Last Updated on 27 Sep 2017

Relik embraces Havwoods’ ever-more-popular collection of genuine reclaimed and reproduction reclaimed timbers under one range.

Overview
Description

Relik embraces Havwoods’ ever-more-popular collection of genuine reclaimed and reproduction reclaimed timbers under one range. Sourced from two European mills, Havwoods Relik includes reproduction engineered timber as well as genuine reclaimed timber products in a 15mm thick, incredibly stable and beautifully textured engineered timber plank, available in a herringbone block as well as planks.

Our Relik range makes ideal use of the finite resources of genuine reclaimed timber, and features easy-to-fit boards which are so stable they may even be used over underfloor heating. Sawing, scraping, brushing, and oiling makes them a captivating work of art for creating a stunning floor in any space.

The Relik result is a unique, character-driven timber flooring range in a stunning array of colours and finishes.

Ideal for use as flooring, cladding or bespoke joinery in residential, retail, hospitality, and commercial offices.

Features and benefits:

  • Produced as a stable, pre-finished engineered board
  • Easy to fit and extra-tough
  • Genuine reclaimed and reproduction reclaimed products
  • Suitable for glue down installations

Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

215 Roden St

1300 428 966
