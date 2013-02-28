Logo
Effective Floor Leveling for all industry applications
Floor Levelling for Interior Applications
Reliable Floor Leveling Systems for hygiene requirements
Practical and aesthetically pleasing, BASF supply the complete range
Reliable and Effective Floor Levelling Systems from MASTERTOP

Last Updated on 28 Feb 2013

Floor Levelling Products offering proven performance and reliability

Overview
Description
BASF Construction Chemicals has a complete range of floor leveling products offering proven reliability and leveling integrity for the floor coverings industry.

BASF can help you fulfill hygiene requirements and save energy whilst enhancing the aesthetics of your room. Choose a floor that is suitable for your needs.

Floor Leveling Systems offer structural integrity and reliability

  • MASTERTOP® floor leveling products are the result of over 50 years of research and development by our sister company, PCI Augsburg GmbH, the market leader in hard floor underlays and adhesives in Germany.
  • The MASTERTOP floor leveling range is suitable for carpet, vinyl, tiles, parquetry, timber floors, rain damaged concrete refurbishment
  • The range also includes an overlay suitable for foot traffic, cars and other rubber wheels and equipment.
Recent MASTERTOP Floor Leveling Projects include Liverpool Hospital redevelopment, Monash University Clayton and Caulfield Campuses, Royal North Shore Hospital and NAB Docklands Headquarters.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Mastertop® Floor Levelling

569.17 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

4/13 Stanton Rd

02 8811 4200
Postal AddressQLD

Brisbane

02 8811 4200
Postal AddressSA

Adelaide

02 8811 4200
Postal AddressWA

Perth

02 8811 4200
