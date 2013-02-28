Reliable and Effective Floor Levelling Systems from MASTERTOP
Floor Levelling Products offering proven performance and reliability
BASF Construction Chemicals has a complete range of floor leveling products offering proven reliability and leveling integrity for the floor coverings industry.
BASF can help you fulfill hygiene requirements and save energy whilst enhancing the aesthetics of your room. Choose a floor that is suitable for your needs.
Floor Leveling Systems offer structural integrity and reliability
- MASTERTOP® floor leveling products are the result of over 50 years of research and development by our sister company, PCI Augsburg GmbH, the market leader in hard floor underlays and adhesives in Germany.
- The MASTERTOP floor leveling range is suitable for carpet, vinyl, tiles, parquetry, timber floors, rain damaged concrete refurbishment
- The range also includes an overlay suitable for foot traffic, cars and other rubber wheels and equipment.
