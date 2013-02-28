Reliable and Effective Floor Levelling Systems from MASTERTOP

Floor Leveling Systems offer structural integrity and reliability



MASTERTOP® floor leveling products are the result of over 50 years of research and development by our sister company, PCI Augsburg GmbH, the market leader in hard floor underlays and adhesives in Germany.

BASF Construction Chemicals has a complete range of floor leveling products offering proven reliability and leveling integrity for the floor coverings industry.BASF can help you fulfill hygiene requirements and save energy whilst enhancing the aesthetics of your room. Choose a floor that is suitable for your needs.RecentFloor Leveling Projects include Liverpool Hospital redevelopment, Monash University Clayton and Caulfield Campuses, Royal North Shore Hospital and NAB Docklands Headquarters.