BASF - The Chemical Company

Quick Links
News
BASF releases new concrete admixture range MasterEase
BASF announces the launch of a new ground-breaking concrete admixture range based on new technology that reduces viscosi...
Not just a quick fix: why liquid waterproofing membranes could save you time and money
Over the years, waterproofing technology has evolved and enabled specifiers to address long-standing challenges
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW
4/13 Stanton Rd02 8811 4200
Postal AddressQLD
Brisbane02 8811 4200
Postal AddressSA
Adelaide02 8811 4200
Postal AddressWA
Perth02 8811 4200