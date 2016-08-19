The Regupol acoustic underlay collection is made up of twelve individual products. All of them have been developed with specific applications in mind; however, many of them provide more than one area of application.

Noise and vibrations travel through every building differently and every building has different noise expectations relating to how much impact noise is acceptable. When selecting an acoustic underlay, it is important to understand this.

That is why Regupol have developed a number of acoustic systems that incorporate various floor coverings with an appropriate Regupol impact soundproofing underlay as well as a Regupol adhesive.

The range includes many acoustic underlay flooring products in various widths to reduce impact energy and create resilient and acoustic flooring.

Regupol are able to develop systems that are tailored to suit our customer’s specific acoustic criteria.