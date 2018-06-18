The stunning look of real timber: Hybrid vinyl planks from Heartridge Floors

Our Highland Oak Hybrid Vinyl Plank range is a quick and affordable way to upgrade any space. Using the latest in multi-layered technology, Hybrid Vinyl Planks offer the same natural beauty as solid timber minus the hassle.

Available in six different colours, our Highland Oak range offers a stylish collection of designs that recreate the stunning look of timber. The realistic timber embossing follows the natural pattern of the grain, combining with a tough PVC film to protect the floors and keep them looking their best. Planks also come in the same size as traditional timber boards to create a stunning vinyl floor that looks and feels just like real timber. With outstanding water resistance and exceptional acoustic performance, they’re ideal for any space which makes them perfect for the demands of modern living.

KEY FEATURES AND BENEFITS:

Designed for Durability

Due to the multi-layered construction, Hybrid Vinyl Planks provide outstanding durability, impact resistance and comfort underfoot. Each plank offers greater dimensional stability with two layers of LVP either side of a rigid SPC (Stone Plastic Composite) core. Complemented by a matte embossed surface, PU coating for wear resistance, and a hard-wearing clear PVC layer, hybrid vinyl planks are perfect for high traffic areas.

Highly Water-Resistant

The versatile nature of Hybrid Vinyl Planks allows them to be placed in wet areas, such as bathrooms and laundries. Due to the water-resistance qualities, the planks won’t warp or peel, and the surface is able to be mopped without any complications, making cleaning that much easier.

Can be Installed under Direct Sunlight

Standard Luxury Vinyl Planks are quite flexible, meaning that they may crown or peak under extreme heat. However, our Highland Oak range can be installed in direct sunlight and still remain rigid and flat as a result of its solid core.

Impervious to extreme conditions from the harsh Australian climate, the planks can withstand direct heat and extreme cold, with the lowest expansion and contraction rates.

The Quiet Achiever

Acoustically tested, with results showing a noise reduction of 30% under the NCC (National Construction Code), our Hybrid Vinyl Planks are perfect for apartments and multi-level homes.

Plus, each plank comes with an IXPE Foam Backing for increased sound absorption that won’t impact on the indoor air quality of a space as a result of the VOC-free foam.

Easy to Clean and Maintain

Real timber boards require a lot of maintenance to retain their aesthetic however, with Hybrid Vinyl Planks, it’s effortless. Thanks to the unique rigid construction and composition, you don’t need to oil, sand or refinish the boards.

Perfect for Every Room

You can have Hybrid Vinyl Plank flooring on any level of your home as well as in wet areas for a consistent and cohesive look. It can be installed over most subfloors, as well as existing hard surfaces, including tiles and particleboard.

Easy to Install

Equipped with an integrated, user-friendly 5Gi locking mechanism for speedy and secure installation, with planks clicking together tightly with no gapping. All you need is a rubber mallet to gently tap and lock them into place.

Guaranteed to Last

Backed by a Lifetime Structural Guarantee, our Hybrid Vinyl Planks will remain durable for many years to come.