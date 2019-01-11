Radiata FJ H3: Treated & Primed mouldings
Simmonds Lumber Treated & Primed timber mouldings.
Overview
Description
Products include Fascia, Breadloaf and Ladies Waist Handrails, Balustrade, Mid and Bottom Rails, Door Jambs DAR, Single and Double rebated, plus some moulding sizes and DAR. The treatment is H3 LOSP and the finish is an oil based 2 coat primer.
Size Availability:
Width x Thickness (mm)
- 180x25
- 230x30
- 66x66
- 42x42
- 62x18
- 140x31
- 163x31
- 66x18
- 92x18
Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW
1 Durham Street02 9638 7333
Display AddressBanyo, QLD
146-164 Buchanan Road07 3267 0244
Display AddressDandenong, VIC
22-32 Nathan Road03 9791 2241