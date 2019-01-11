Logo
Simmonds Timber Treated & Primed Timber Mouldings
Simmonds Timber Treated & Primed Timber Mouldings

Radiata FJ H3: Treated & Primed mouldings

Last Updated on 11 Jan 2019

Simmonds Lumber Treated & Primed timber mouldings.

Overview
Description

Products include Fascia, Breadloaf and Ladies Waist Handrails, Balustrade, Mid and Bottom Rails, Door Jambs DAR, Single and Double rebated, plus some moulding sizes and DAR. The treatment is H3 LOSP and the finish is an oil based 2 coat primer.

Size Availability:

Width x Thickness (mm)

  • 180x25
  • 230x30
  • 66x66
  • 42x42
  • 62x18
  • 140x31
  • 163x31
  • 66x18
  • 92x18

Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

1 Durham Street

02 9638 7333
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

146-164 Buchanan Road

07 3267 0244
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

22-32 Nathan Road

03 9791 2241
