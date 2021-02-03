PurePlank: Sustainably-sourced engineered timber flooring

Choose the right timber for your project and for the planet. PurePlank pre-finished engineered timber flooring planks from Havwoods have been responsibly sourced and manufactured in one of the world's finest eco-conscious facilities, taking care that forests are maintained, wildlife is protected, and workers are fairly paid and treated.

PurePlank engineered timber boards are incredibly versatile, suitable for floors, walls, ceilings, joinery and more. A click system profile delivers simple, fast installation saving on time and cost.

PurePlank boards feature a multi-layered construction with genuine European oak lamella and durable matt lacquered or oiled finishes. Available in a wide range of stunning colours in character or rustic timber grades, PurePlank is ideal for incorporating the natural beauty of timber in any space.

PurePlank timber flooring is suitable for both glue-down and floating installations and is a popular choice for residential, retail, commercial and hospitality applications.

All PurePlank products are FSC® certified (C009500) making them perfect for projects requiring green or eco-friendly materials.

Features & benefits: