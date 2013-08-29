Premier Laminated Beams for High Load, Appearance Applications

Premium timber beams for outdoor applications

Naturally durable and termite resistant as well as being

Extremely strong

Can substitute for steel in many applications where high loads are supported

All Hyne Beams are sourced from sustainable sources and have Chain of Custody Certification

Produced from rich coloured and textured Queensland hardwoods, Hyne Beam 21 is designed specifically for high load, appearance applications.Hyne 21 is a premium beam to use to make a timber design statement that is unmatched by any other product on the market