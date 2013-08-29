Premier Laminated Beams for High Load, Appearance Applications

Logo
Premium timber beams
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2013

Produced from rich coloured and textured Queensland hardwoods, Hyne Beam 21 is designed specifically for high load, appearance applications.

Overview
Description
Premium timber beams for outdoor applications
Hyne 21 is a premium beam to use to make a timber design statement that is unmatched by any other product on the market
  • Naturally durable and termite resistant as well as being
  • Extremely strong
  • Can substitute for steel in many applications where high loads are supported
  • All Hyne Beams are sourced from sustainable sources and have Chain of Custody Certification
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Hyne Beam 21 Flyer

1.35 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD

160 Kent St

07 4121 1211
