Conideck� and Coniroof� Polyurethane Coatings and Waterproofing Systems
Polyurethane Coatings and Waterproofing Systems from BASF

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013

Outdoor and indoor waterproofing products useful for decking waterproofing, roof waterproofing, ramp waterproofing and podium waterproofing.

Overview
Description
BASF provide outdoor and indoor waterproofing products ideal for decking, roofing, ramps and podiums. The Waterproofing systems have separate waterproofing membranes and wear coat for maximum crack bridging capability.

Polyurethane waterproofing systems that are easy to install and maintain
  • Fast installation - can be ready for use after only a few hours
  • Monolithic finish - no welds, laps or seams
  • Excellent wear resistance and long term durability
  • Trafficable areas are skid resistant
  • UV and weather resistant
  • Resistant to fuels, battery acid, alkaline cleaners
  • Attractive appearance with very low dirt retention
  • Easy to clean and maintain.
Polyurethane systems for a range of commercial and residential applications
Waterproof products and waterproof coatings for:
  • Decking waterproofing
  • Ramps
  • Roof waterproofing
  • Podiums
  • Car parks
  • Commercial waterproofing systems
  • External waterproofing products and internal waterproofing material

Polyurethane Coatings and Waterproofing Systems Projects

  • Aria Apartments
  • Australia Square
  • Victorian Arts Centre
  • Centre Court North Ryde (Optus Head Office)
Conideck® and Coniroof® waterproof coatings are available for a wide range of non-slip polyurethane flooring and aesthetic polyurethane finishings.
