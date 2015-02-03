Polysafe Apex: Heavy duty vinyl flooring to improve traction and safety underfoot
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2015
Suitable for areas in which there is extensive movement and floors need to withstand foot traffic and heavy loads, Polysafe Apex flooring is designed to stand the toughest of tests.
Overview
With enhanced slip resistant properties Polysafe Apex ensures optimum underfoot and employee safety.
Available in a product roll size of 2m x 20m, covering 40m²
- Quartz crystals, aluminium oxide and silicon carbide particles incorporated through the vinyl to improve traction and safety underfoot
- Sustainable wet slip resistance assured throughout the guaranteed life of the product
- Silver GreenTag certified and 100% recyclable
Simple to clean
- Surface roughness Rz 70µm + for use in heavy-duty and intense footfall areas where risk of high viscosity contamination such as oil and grease are present
- R12 slip rating
Applications of Polysafe Apex
- Food processing environments
- Production environments
- Kitchen environments
Polysafe Apex from Polyflor is the ideal flooring material for commercial kitchens and processing areas as it can withstand such extreme environments as well enhanced slip resistance.