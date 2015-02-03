Polysafe Apex: Heavy duty vinyl flooring to improve traction and safety underfoot

Suitable for areas in which there is extensive movement and floors need to withstand foot traffic and heavy loads, Polysafe Apex flooring is designed to stand the toughest of tests.

With enhanced slip resistant properties Polysafe Apex ensures optimum underfoot and employee safety.

Available in a product roll size of 2m x 20m, covering 40m²

Quartz crystals, aluminium oxide and silicon carbide particles incorporated through the vinyl to improve traction and safety underfoot

Sustainable wet slip resistance assured throughout the guaranteed life of the product

Silver GreenTag certified and 100% recyclable

Simple to clean

Surface roughness Rz 70µm + for use in heavy-duty and intense footfall areas where risk of high viscosity contamination such as oil and grease are present

R12 slip rating

Applications of Polysafe Apex

Food processing environments

Production environments

Kitchen environments

Polysafe Apex from Polyflor is the ideal flooring material for commercial kitchens and processing areas as it can withstand such extreme environments as well enhanced slip resistance.