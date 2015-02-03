Logo
Polysafe Apex: Heavy duty vinyl flooring
Polysafe Apex: Heavy duty vinyl flooring to improve traction and safety underfoot
Polysafe Apex: Heavy duty vinyl flooring
Suitable for areas in which there is extensive movement and floors need to withstand foot traffic and heavy loads, Polysafe Apex flooring is designed to stand the toughest of tests.

Overview
Description

Suitable for areas in which there is extensive movement and floors need to withstand foot traffic and heavy loads, Polysafe Apex flooring is designed to stand the toughest of tests.

With enhanced slip resistant properties Polysafe Apex ensures optimum underfoot and employee safety.

Available in a product roll size of 2m x 20m, covering 40m²

  • Quartz crystals, aluminium oxide and silicon carbide particles incorporated through the vinyl to improve traction and safety underfoot
  • Sustainable wet slip resistance assured throughout the guaranteed life of the product
  • Silver GreenTag certified and 100% recyclable

Simple to clean

  • Surface roughness Rz 70µm + for use in heavy-duty and intense footfall areas where risk of high viscosity contamination such as oil and grease are present
  • R12 slip rating

Applications of Polysafe Apex

  • Food processing environments
  • Production environments
  • Kitchen environments

Polysafe Apex from Polyflor is the ideal flooring material for commercial kitchens and processing areas as it can withstand such extreme environments as well enhanced slip resistance.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Apex Brochure

1.99 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Apex GreenTag certificate

177.52 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Apex Performance and Properties

338.49 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Polysafe Apex Spec sheet

278.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Polyflor shades range

710.66 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
