Poesia glass bricks: Quality, transparent hand-cast glass bricks

Poesia Studio is renowned for breaking the mould, designing and manufacturing handmade cast glass bricks in Italy. Beginning with Crystal Houses in Amsterdam, Poesia creates both cast glass and custom-made glass brick designs, demonstrating the innovative design possibilities of this sophisticated, high quality glass brick product.

Bespoke design is Poesia’s specialty

Poesia works with architects, developers and clients, on the most complicated and challenging projects, taking a lead role from early conceptual consultancy and research, to proof of concept.

Poesia’s design, research and construction studio enables 1:1 full scale mock ups to be built, including unique frame sizes (4m x 3m). The team works with clients, world-wide, using unique testing, aesthetic verification, installation videos and training, which can be broadcast globally. This includes setting out complex structures in 3D to be viewed in virtual reality.

Creating highly complex, aesthetic designs

Its unique customisations range from interior and exterior glass brick facades and feature walling, to creating cast glass features (from a few kilos to hundreds of kilos per piece), multiple textures, low-iron glass colour, solid body colour elements, and glass lighting and furniture. Working with Poesia, you’re only limited by your imagination.

Wide range of glass brick colour, textures and sizes

Poesia hand-cast glass bricks come in a range of colours, textures and finishes, and are available in two brick sizes: European (246 x 116 x 53mm) and Australian (230 x 110 x 76mm), both available with half pieces to suit your needs.

Exclusive availability in Australia

Robertson's Building Products is the sole Australian distributor of Poesia glass bricks, stocking clear, smooth cast glass bricks in both the above sizes. Additional colours and textures will be ordered for you as needed.

Robertson’s works with you from the initial stages of your project to delivery, advising on the best way to approach your cast glass or custom-made glass brick projects.