Plaspanel®: Multi-purpose recycled plastic panels

Plaspanel® are strong yet lightweight flat panels manufactured from 100% recycled plastic. Almost indestructible, Plaspanel flat sheet panels offer a number of distinct benefits over comparable flat sheet products.

Features & benefits:

Waterproof so they do not rot, swell, delaminate, deteriorate or absorb moisture

Non-stick surface cleans easily

Scratch resistant

Difficult to graffiti

Rustproof

Chemical, bacteria and mould resistant.

Acoustic properties similar to brick

Easy to work with

Can be cut, routered, drilled, welded and mechanically fixed with standard tools



Applications:

The possible applications for Plaspanel are endless. The durability of the product makes it perfect for outdoor and high traffic areas and uses. The only limitations are your imagination.

100% recycled and 100% recyclable:

Plaspanel is the be-all and end-all of closed loop recycling. The product is manufactured from 100% post consumer recycled plastic waste in high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and can itself be recycled. All waste or leftover product can simply be separated from other materials and sent for recycling. Good news for you and good news for the environment.

Standard range:

Available in seven colours, our stock range comes with a textured stipple finish. Sheets come in bold primary colours of red, green and blue and are complemented with monochromatic palette of off-white, oyster grey, charcoal and black.

Free quote/request a sample for your next project.