Magnetic Automation Pty Ltd
Pedestrian and Vehicle Control Access Equipment from Magnetic Automation

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2013

Fast and dependable pedestrian and traffic control solutions by Magnetic Automation

Overview
Description
Magnetic Automation supply a range effective pedestrian and traffic control fixtures including gates, barriers and high glass doors. These efficient devices provide safe and reliable solutions for restricted access areas.

Functional light weight track gates and light weight cantilevered gates
Light weight track and cantilevered gates are cost effective solutions ideal for small factories and light commercial applications requiring infrequent operation. These functional gates are constructed from pre-galvanized steel and are powder coated to suit specific colour requirements.

Slide Gates can be tailored to suit your specific industrial requirements
  • Magnetic Automation is a market leader in track security and cantilevered slide gates
  • Slide gates may be customised to meet particular requirements including gate speed adjustments
  • The slide gate range includes: STG high security cantilevered gate, MTG track gate, MCG security gate and MHG modular gate
Security swing gates provide exceptional vehicle control
  • Safely and effectively control vehicle access at secure access points
  • May be strengthened for cladding and high wind applications
  • Choose from a range of different sized gates up to 7 meters for each leaf
Intelligent High Glass Doors for secure pedestrian access
  • Available as a horizontal sliding access control with automatic locking system
  • Used for areas requiring low security surveillance
  • Doors can be programmed to close after pedestrians walk through or after an adjustable time period
  • Can be used for either single or dual direction access control
Retractable aluminum or acrylic glass barriers ideal for high traffic areas
  • Designed to control pedestrians entering and exiting restricted areas
  • Card readers can be attached to provide additional security
  • Perfect for fare collection requirements
Magnetic Automation's controlled access range is perfect for industrial applications including train stations, airports, museums and stadiums. Ideal for all your low, medium and high security restriction applications.

Pedestrian Barrier MAGSTOP Range

1.48 MB

Download
Perimeter Security from Magnetic Automation

4.41 MB

Download
Contact
Campbellfield, VIC

Victoria 38 Metrolink Circuit

03 9339 2900
Tullamarine, VIC

Victoria Office 14A Tullamarine Park Rd

03 9339 2900
Seven Hills, NSW

New South Wales Unit 1/24 Prince William Drive

1300 364 864
Loganholme, QLD

Queensland Unit 2 8 Riverland Drive

1300 364 864
Malaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 2 27 Townsend Street

1300 364 864
