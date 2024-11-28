Logo
Magnetic Automation Pty Ltd
WindowsSecurity & Fire
The MSG swing gates can be operated independently or even together to allow for a 10-metre opening
Quarry site installs 5-metre MSG swing gates for access control and more safety

Two MSG swing gates from Magnetic Automation were installed at a quarry site to prevent unauthorised access as well as i...

Magnetic�s MPT solar powered full height turnstile
Magnetic’s solar powered full height turnstile installed at manufacturing plant

A full height turnstile from Magnetic Automation powered by a single solar panel was installed at a manufacturing plant ...

Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Victoria 38 Metrolink Circuit

03 9339 2900
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Victoria Office 14A Tullamarine Park Rd

03 9339 2900
Postal AddressSeven Hills, NSW

New South Wales Unit 1/24 Prince William Drive

1300 364 864
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD

Queensland Unit 2 8 Riverland Drive

1300 364 864
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 2 27 Townsend Street

1300 364 864
