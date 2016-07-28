Experience the fastest large-format monochrome and colour printing with up to 50% savings in total production costs.

From technical drawings to maps, GIS and commercial posters, HP PageWide XL technology allows enterprise departments and repro houses to reinvent their capabilities and perform at a higher level, more competitively than ever before.

A new reality

Imagine in the future if you could reinvent the way you printed. Faster, using less energy, more productively, more efficiently and with less cost. Improved performance in every way.

Now that future has arrived and become a reality. It’s called HP PageWide Technology.

Quality

Making it possible to produce durable prints on a wide range of media with HP pigments for deep blacks and vivid colours.

Productivity

Making it possible to print at a speed of up to 6900 A/A4 colour pages per minute in commercial applications.1

Economics

Making it possible to save up to 50% in total printing costs.

Each printer can print between 8 and 30 D/A1 pages per minute depending on its model in both monochrome and colour.

With HP’s SmartStream software incorporated into the PageWide XL printers, you can start printing in 50% of the time.