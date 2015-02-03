Pacific Carpet Tiles: developed to deliver on style and value
Overview
Description
The Pacific carpet tile collection from Shaw Contract Group Australia is inspired by black sand beaches and delivers on style and value.
A neutral colour palette used to complement bold colours
- 60.96cm x 60.96cm product
- Constructed from EcoSolution Q fibre with an EcoWorx backing
- Lifetime commercial warranty on all styles
- Cradle to Cradle CertifiedTM Silver
- Highest level of GECA certification and a Green Star ‘Level A’ rating
There are six styles in a palette of cool greys and blacks
- Piha- a crosshatch design with subtle colour contrast
- Waimea- has a tweed like appearance
- Muriwair- linear pattern
- Karamea- a block broken linear pattern
- Taharuu- block linear pattern
- Te Henga- block linear pattern with a subtle effect
Backed with an environmental guarantee for reclamation and recycling, the Pacific carpet tile from Shaw Contract Group is neutral colour collection designed for style, practicality as well as performance and value.
Contact
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW
Suite 101 2 Point StreetN/A
Office AddressRichmond, VIC
Building 3A 650 Church Street1800 556 302