Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Shaw Contract
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Piha style
Karamea Style
Piha style
Karamea Style

Pacific Carpet Tiles: developed to deliver on style and value

Last Updated on 03 Feb 2015

no data

Overview
Description

The Pacific carpet tile collection from Shaw Contract Group Australia is inspired by black sand beaches and delivers on style and value.

A neutral colour palette used to complement bold colours

  • 60.96cm x 60.96cm product
  • Constructed from EcoSolution Q fibre with an EcoWorx backing
  • Lifetime commercial warranty on all styles
  • Cradle to Cradle CertifiedTM Silver
  • Highest level of GECA certification and a Green Star ‘Level A’ rating

There are six styles in a palette of cool greys and blacks

  • Piha- a crosshatch design with subtle colour contrast
  • Waimea- has a tweed like appearance
  • Muriwair- linear pattern
  • Karamea- a block broken linear pattern
  • Taharuu- block linear pattern
  • Te Henga- block linear pattern with a subtle effect

Backed with an environmental guarantee for reclamation and recycling, the Pacific carpet tile from Shaw Contract Group is neutral colour collection designed for style, practicality as well as performance and value.

Contact
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW

Suite 101 2 Point Street

N/A
Office AddressRichmond, VIC

Building 3A 650 Church Street

1800 556 302
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap