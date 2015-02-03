Pacific Carpet Tiles: developed to deliver on style and value

The Pacific carpet tile collection from Shaw Contract Group Australia is inspired by black sand beaches and delivers on style and value.

A neutral colour palette used to complement bold colours

60.96cm x 60.96cm product

Constructed from EcoSolution Q fibre with an EcoWorx backing

Lifetime commercial warranty on all styles

Cradle to Cradle CertifiedTM Silver

Highest level of GECA certification and a Green Star ‘Level A’ rating

There are six styles in a palette of cool greys and blacks

Piha- a crosshatch design with subtle colour contrast

Waimea- has a tweed like appearance

Muriwair- linear pattern

Karamea- a block broken linear pattern

Taharuu- block linear pattern

Te Henga- block linear pattern with a subtle effect

Backed with an environmental guarantee for reclamation and recycling, the Pacific carpet tile from Shaw Contract Group is neutral colour collection designed for style, practicality as well as performance and value.