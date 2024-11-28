Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Shaw Contract
Shaw Contract

FlooringFinishes
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Jackson Clements Burrows� Monash International Bachelor of Business City Campus
Architects and interior designers invited to enter Design Is…Award competition

The Shaw Contract Group seeks creative and innovative design projects from architects and interior designers for their a...

Noble Materials carpet tile - Honed
Shaw Contract Group’s Noble Materials carpet collection inspired by ancient alchemy

The Noble Materials flooring collection from Shaw Contract Group takes its inspiration from sacred geometry and ancient ...

Contact
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW

Suite 101 2 Point Street

N/A
Office AddressRichmond, VIC

Building 3A 650 Church Street

1800 556 302
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap