Formed from all natural Australian clay, sand and shale, PGH pavers are fired to produce long-lasting colour, strength and beauty. They’re one of the most practical and attractive options for outdoor areas. With their durable surface, PGH pavers are right at home in courtyards, alfresco living and entertaining areas, patios, paths and driveways. Available in a range of stunning colours and rustic, traditional or contemporary textures, you are sure to find the ideal PGH™ pavers for your outdoor space. Nothing will bring your home to life like PGH pavers.