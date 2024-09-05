Logo
PGH Pavers Collection Kids Fireplace
PGH Pavers

Last Updated on 05 Sep 2024

Overview
Description

Formed from all natural Australian clay, sand and shale, PGH pavers are fired to produce long-lasting colour, strength and beauty. They’re one of the most practical and attractive options for outdoor areas. With their durable surface, PGH pavers are right at home in courtyards, alfresco living and entertaining areas, patios, paths and driveways. Available in a range of stunning colours and rustic, traditional or contemporary textures, you are sure to find the ideal PGH™ pavers for your outdoor space. Nothing will bring your home to life like PGH pavers.

Contact
Display AddressSchofields, NSW

NSW Office 75 Townson Road

02 9852 6807
Display AddressOxley, QLD

QLD Office Gate 1, Kimberley Street

131 579
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Office 202 Greenwith Road

08 8300 8222
Display AddressWantirna South, VIC

VIC Office 191 George Street

03 8756 6886
