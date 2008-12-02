Odour Removal, Commercial Air Purification and Wastewater Odour Contol

Odour Control Systems Australia provide a range of odour removal, commercial purification and wastewater odour control products and systems



Sensaroma Air Treatment Systems

Sensaroma’s advanced Air Treatment System technology allows you to control and enhance your indoor air quality through a combination of essential oils and patented computer controlled delivery systems.



Sensaroma’s unique Air Treatment System products not only enhance any indoor area, but also eliminate offensive odours, leaving a delicious, subtle aroma. Other features and benefits include:

Advanced technology ensures air treatment objectives are achieved at very low concentrations well below allergenic thresholds

Uniform distribution and diffusion of scent

No deposits left or residue in air conditioning ductwork

Removing odours in gyms, hotels and retail facilities

Hotels

Casinos

Retail and commercial environments

Entertainment facilities

Health and fitness centres

Treatment Systems are available in a range of sizes with the small compact Air Treatment Systems unit measuring 34cm x 34cm x 10cm and a coverage of up to 2000 cubic metres per unit.



Ecolo Odour Neutralising Systems

Ecolo is a scientific approach that uses environmentally friendly, biodegradable essential oils to attack bacteria at a molecular level and stop the production of unwanted organic odours. Other features and benefits include:

It neutralises, not masks, problem odours with outstanding results

With Odour Neutralising technology and natural essential oils, Ecolo effectively controls offensive odours via small and unobtrusive units

All Ecolo Odour Neutralising Systems are custom designed and fitted to suit any situation

The Ecolo Odour Neutralising Systems are used throughout:

Residential and serviced apartment blocks

Commercial office blocks

Hotels

Clubs

Casinos

Shopping centres

Entertainment centres

Health and fitness centres

Odour Control Services for Wastewater, Commercial and Industrial Applications

Odour control services are available for a range of wastewater, commer as well as industrial applications:

Ferrogard Dosing Systems

Magnesium Hydroxide Dosing Systems

Soil Bed Filters

Sewer Vent Odour Filters

Auto Well Washers

Activated Carbon Filters

Monitoring and Investigation

Ferrous Chloride

Ferric Chloride

OCS has specialist knowledge in the field of wastewater odour investigation, monitoring and contro. In-house capabilities are available in a broad range of technologies for both liquid phase and air phase treatments. Complete services are offered from investigation and design through to supply, operation and monitoring.