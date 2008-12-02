Odour Removal, Commercial Air Purification and Wastewater Odour Contol
Last Updated on 02 Dec 2008
Odour removal, commercial air purification and wastewater improve air and water quality and kills offensive odours.
Overview
Odour Control Systems Australia provide a range of odour removal, commercial purification and wastewater odour control products and systems
Sensaroma Air Treatment Systems
Sensaroma’s advanced Air Treatment System technology allows you to control and enhance your indoor air quality through a combination of essential oils and patented computer controlled delivery systems.
Sensaroma’s unique Air Treatment System products not only enhance any indoor area, but also eliminate offensive odours, leaving a delicious, subtle aroma. Other features and benefits include:
- Advanced technology ensures air treatment objectives are achieved at very low concentrations well below allergenic thresholds
- Uniform distribution and diffusion of scent
- No deposits left or residue in air conditioning ductwork
Removing odours in gyms, hotels and retail facilities
- Hotels
- Casinos
- Retail and commercial environments
- Entertainment facilities
- Health and fitness centres
Treatment Systems are available in a range of sizes with the small compact Air Treatment Systems unit measuring 34cm x 34cm x 10cm and a coverage of up to 2000 cubic metres per unit.
Ecolo Odour Neutralising Systems
Ecolo is a scientific approach that uses environmentally friendly, biodegradable essential oils to attack bacteria at a molecular level and stop the production of unwanted organic odours. Other features and benefits include:
- It neutralises, not masks, problem odours with outstanding results
- With Odour Neutralising technology and natural essential oils, Ecolo effectively controls offensive odours via small and unobtrusive units
- All Ecolo Odour Neutralising Systems are custom designed and fitted to suit any situation
The Ecolo Odour Neutralising Systems are used throughout:
- Residential and serviced apartment blocks
- Commercial office blocks
- Hotels
- Clubs
- Casinos
- Shopping centres
- Entertainment centres
- Health and fitness centres
Odour Control Services for Wastewater, Commercial and Industrial Applications
Odour control services are available for a range of wastewater, commer as well as industrial applications:
- Ferrogard Dosing Systems
- Magnesium Hydroxide Dosing Systems
- Soil Bed Filters
- Sewer Vent Odour Filters
- Auto Well Washers
- Activated Carbon Filters
- Monitoring and Investigation
- Ferrous Chloride
- Ferric Chloride
OCS has specialist knowledge in the field of wastewater odour investigation, monitoring and contro. In-house capabilities are available in a broad range of technologies for both liquid phase and air phase treatments. Complete services are offered from investigation and design through to supply, operation and monitoring.