Nullarbor Sustainable Solid Timber Cladding and Timber Decking

As Australia has some of the most harsh weather conditions it is essential to choose a sustainable, strong and durable material to clad your surface in. Nullarbor offers a wide range of versatile timber to suit any job big or small, Nullabor timber provides a wonderful alternative to concrete, bricks or steel.

Timber Cladding

Durable, attractive, sustainable, and eco friendly

Pre-oiling service available

Multiple wood options available

Selection of shiplap tongue and groove, v-joint cladding boards and standard tongue and groove cladding

Timber Decking

Practical, functional and relaxing

Suitable for both gardens and outdoor entertaining areas

Multiple sizes from 85mm to 130mm

Suitable for both residential and commercial areas both large and small

Offering species such as Spotted Gum, Ironbark, Stringybark, and Blackbutt, Nullarbor timber prides themselves for being at the forefront of sustainable, affordable and attractive options for all of your indoor and outdoor cladding and decking needs to add personality and warmth to your home, garden, office, indoor or outdoor area.