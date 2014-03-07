Nullarbor Sustainable Solid Timber Cladding and Timber Decking
Last Updated on 07 Mar 2014
Leading the way in one of the most appealing, sustainable and durable cladding and decking material, Nullabor offers a wide range of timber to utilize.
Overview
As Australia has some of the most harsh weather conditions it is essential to choose a sustainable, strong and durable material to clad your surface in. Nullarbor offers a wide range of versatile timber to suit any job big or small, Nullabor timber provides a wonderful alternative to concrete, bricks or steel.
Timber Cladding
- Durable, attractive, sustainable, and eco friendly
- Pre-oiling service available
- Multiple wood options available
- Selection of shiplap tongue and groove, v-joint cladding boards and standard tongue and groove cladding
Timber Decking
- Practical, functional and relaxing
- Suitable for both gardens and outdoor entertaining areas
- Multiple sizes from 85mm to 130mm
- Suitable for both residential and commercial areas both large and small
Offering species such as Spotted Gum, Ironbark, Stringybark, and Blackbutt, Nullarbor timber prides themselves for being at the forefront of sustainable, affordable and attractive options for all of your indoor and outdoor cladding and decking needs to add personality and warmth to your home, garden, office, indoor or outdoor area.